New coastal alliance set to supercharge regional tourism

A new regional alliance Business Connect has been formed to revitalise Wonthaggi’s business community by bridging the gap between Inverloch and Wonthaggi to create a unified destination marketing strategy.

Mick Asbury and Monique Wilson from the Inverloch Tourism Association (ITA) are excited about the launch of Business Connect and a new Visit Wonthaggi website.

AN AMBITIOUS new regional alliance has been formed bridging the gap between Inverloch and Wonthaggi to create a unified destination marketing strategy.

The initiative comes as part of the Inverloch Tourism Association’s new Business Connect project, a targeted scheme aiming to revitalise and assist Wonthaggi’s business community. Local commerce in the region’s historic mining town has lacked centralised representation since the loss of an active Wonthaggi Traders Association.

Recognising this gap, the Inverloch Tourism Association (ITA) has stepped in to foster cross-town synergy and ensure regional traders are not left behind. ITA organisers have already started to reach-out to local business operators, door-knocking across Wonthaggi to gauge the appetite for a joint venture.

Early responses have indicated overwhelming local interest and support for the partnership, with shop owners eager to capitalise on shared regional traffic.

The Business Connect initiative recognises a fundamental shift in modern travel habits as tourists no longer confine themselves to a single destination.

Visitors are increasingly moving between neighbouring coastal and inland hubs during a single getaway. This evolving travel pattern has presented an opportunity for businesses to benefit from coordinated marketing campaigns. The unique character of each town can be highlighted while promoting them as a collective package.

The blueprint for the expansion relies heavily on the immense success of the volunteer-led Visit Inverloch platform. What originally started as a simple, grassroots community idea has rapidly matured into a thriving, heavyweight destination marketing engine.

Over the past 12 months alone, the Visit Inverloch digital ecosystem has attracted more than 70,000 unique website visitors and generated upwards of four million views across social media.

Now, that exact same high-performing digital strategy is being deployed just down the road. The alliance has officially announced the launch of the sister platform, Visit Wonthaggi.

The new digital footprint will showcase Wonthaggi’s unique historical, retail, and natural assets to the thousands of tourists already browsing the region's online spaces. ITA President Glenn Morris has emphasised that tourism strategies must evolve past artificial town boundaries to match real-world traveller behaviour.

"Our philosophy is actually quite simple," Mr Morris explained. "Someone might stay in Inverloch, enjoy breakfast in town, spend the afternoon at the State Coal Mine, visit a café in Wonthaggi, enjoy dinner back in Inverloch, and finish the evening at the cinema in Leongatha.

According to Mr Morris, every individual experience within that loop strengthens the overall appeal and economic resilience of the entire Bass Coast region.

Wonthaggi is increasingly viewed as a critical anchor for regional tourism rather than just a commercial service hub. The town offers a distinct heritage contrast to Inverloch’s classic beachside appeal.

A prime example is the newly revamped State Coal Mine attraction, which offers an immersive glimpse into Victoria's industrial history and serves as a major drawcard for families staying along the coast.

By formalising the connection between Inverloch's premium accommodation and dining scene with Wonthaggi’s heritage tourism and retail infrastructure, the alliance hopes to extend the average length of visitor stays.

Bass Coast Shire and tourism leaders believe this unified front will not only secure a larger slice of Victoria’s competitive regional tourism market but also inject vital consumer spending directly into small independent businesses across both towns.

With the Visit Wonthaggi digital roll-out now underway and Business Connect networking events on the horizon, Bass Coast operators are being encouraged to get involved. The alliance marks a sophisticated new chapter for local tourism, proving that when neighbouring towns collaborate rather than compete, the entire region wins.

Local businesses interested in learning more about the Business Connect initiative and the Visit Inverloch and new Visit Wonthaggi digital platforms are invited to attend an ITA Business Mixer from 5.30-8.30pm on Thursday August 13 at the Wonthaggi Club.

To find out more about Business Connect or register for the business networking event at the Wonthaggi Club email admin@inverloch.org.au