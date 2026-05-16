Fish Creek streetscape opens with $2.2 million makeover

From left, Cr Scott Rae, Josh Taylor of Ace Earthmoving, Cr John Schelling, Bonna the Border Collie, Sophie Thomas of Council and Deputy Mayor Brad Snell at the official opening of the Fish Creek Streetscape on Friday May 1.

THE Fish Creek Streetscape Project has officially opened, capping a $2.2 million revitalisation of the town centre with safer crossings, new lighting, drainage and parking and a brighter shopfront precinct for locals and visitors.

South Gippsland Shire Council formally opened the project at a barbecue near Falls Road on Friday May 1, marking the end of a major capital works program for the township.

The works delivered a raised zebra crossing along Falls Road and a median crossing for the Great Southern Rail Trail, improved street lighting and stormwater drainage, concrete paving along shopfronts, new garden beds, and parallel and angled parking with an accessible path from Falls Road through to the Foster Road bus stop.

South Gippsland Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey said the opening was an important milestone for the township.

“Council wants to ensure that South Gippsland is a great place to live, work and enjoy and the investments in our town centres and public spaces, including in Fish Creek, helps to see this vision further realised,” Cr Hersey said.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to bringing this project to life, and I hope the improved streetscape is enjoyed by residents and visitors for many years to come.”

The opening kicks off a busy month for the village, with the much-loved travelling ArtCubes rolling into town from Monday May 11 and the biennial Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival launching on Saturday May 16 and running through to Sunday May 24.

Visitors and locals are encouraged to come along and explore the town across the festival period, when art installations, events and community celebrations will be held across Fish Creek.