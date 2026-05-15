New era begins as work starts on $2.4 million Thompson Reserve pavilion

Site works are underway at Inverloch's Thompson Reserve in preparation for the demolition of the current sports pavilion to make way for a $2.4 million state-of-the-art sports hub.

Site works have started at Thompson Reserve in Inverloch ahead of the demolition of the existing sports pavilion to make way for a state-of-the-art sports hub. b26_2026

A MAJOR transformation is underway at Thompson Recreation Reserve in Inverloch with the start of site works to prepare for the imminent demolition of the current sports pavilion to make way for a $2.4 million state-of-the-art sports hub.

The new multi-purpose building has been designed to provide first class home facilities for local sport to support Inverloch’s rapidly growing cricket and soccer communities.

The highly anticipated project represents a combined $2.4 million investment in the future of the Inverloch community with funding for the build secured through a collaborative partnership between local council and the sports clubs.

Bass Coast Shire Council is leading the investment with a $1.35 million contribution.

The Victorian Government has injected a further $1 million into the project through Sport and Recreation Victoria. Demonstrating their deep commitment to the upgrade, the Inverloch Cricket Club and the Inverloch Soccer Club have each pledged $25,000 toward the construction costs.

Architects designed the new single-level pavilion to strictly align with the facility guidelines of both Sport and Recreation Victoria and Football Victoria. This has ensured the building will meet modern standards for inclusivity, safety, and operational efficiency.

The structural layout prioritises equity, functionality, and community connection.

Once completed, the premium facility will feature two full sets of home-and-away change rooms. Each set will include dedicated, high-quality toilet and shower amenities to accommodate multiple teams simultaneously.

Umpires will also receive a significant upgrade, with a private officiating change space equipped with its own dedicated amenities. Beyond the player facilities, the pavilion will act as a vibrant social anchor for the Inverloch community.

The blueprint incorporates a spacious, open-plan social and community room, a modern kitchen and canteen for match-day catering, and a fully equipped first aid room. Ample storage spaces will keep club gear secure, while a centrally located accessible toilet will ensure the building is welcoming to all visitors.

The scope of work will extend well beyond the pavilion's walls. Contractors will deliver extensive external upgrades, including fresh landscaping to blend with surrounding natural parkland. Workers will also install concrete accessible pathways to create a seamless, compliant link between the new pavilion doors and designated accessible car parking bays.

Nearby residents and park users have been warned to prepare for increased activity in the coming days with the complete demolition of the existing pavilion.

The construction zone will require the regular use of heavy plant and machinery.

Visitors to the reserve will notice temporary noise and vibration impacts due to concrete saw-cutting, demolition machinery, and heavy trucks. Large cranes will also operate on-site periodically to deliver structural materials and building equipment.

To ensure both the Inverloch Cricket Club and Inverloch Soccer Club can continue training and competing throughout the construction phase, temporary portable change rooms have been deployed on-site.

The works are scheduled for completion in late April 2027.