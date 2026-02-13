Learning about energy efficiency and cutting bills

Mycelia coordinator Teresa Davison, pictured in her other role as president of Tarwin Lower & District Community Health Centre, looks forward to running a busy day of energy information sessions at Venus Bay Community Centre.

WHILE Sentinel-Times has previously reported the energy projects run through the Venus Bay Community Centre (VBCC), the ongoing initiative continues to offer opportunities to learn more about increasing energy efficiency and reducing bills, with a trio of workshops set for Saturday, February 21.

The first, running from 10am until 11.30am focuses on your energy bill and whether you are getting the best deal and how to compare offers, with tips on slashing energy costs and an outline of the impact of solar on your bill.

That is followed by a session on home solar, beginning at 12pm and going for an hour, explaining how solar systems work, what size system you would need, an explanation of rebates, subsidies and discounts and the process of obtaining quotes.

Local examples of solar energy setups will be discussed.

Tying in with solar energy generation, the day’s final session, from 1.30pm until 2.30pm deals with how home battery systems work, their impact on your energy bill, the process of getting quotes and discussion of local examples.

VBCC is an ideal location for the workshops given its energy self sufficiency through solar panels, battery and backup generator, the building serving as a hub for locals and visitors to charge devices and access internet during power outages.

Mycelia Energy Collective continues to partner with VBCC on its energy projects, with Mycelia coordinator Teresa Davison detailing the latest workshops.

Noting that the workshops are not run by anyone with a vested interest, she stressed people are more likely to learn of the best available energy options for their situation.

“It’s totally free and it’s not a private business saying, ‘We’ve got the best deal’, it’s community members helping each other,” she said, adding that people can often save hundreds of dollars.

Teresa gave the example of an energy deal that offers three hours of free power between 11am and 2pm, remarking that few people know about such opportunities, with those on the deal able to tailor their energy use to take advantage of the free period.

People are welcome to attend as many of the February 21 sessions as they like.

While there is no charge, those planning to come are requested to RSVP to Teresa.davison@mycelia.org.au