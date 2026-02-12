Leongatha into Division 3 final at Melbourne Country Week

BATTLE in the time-honoured Melbourne Country Week Cricket competition for 2026 comes to a conclusion on Friday, February 13 with the Leongatha and District Cricket Association still having something to play for after narrowly missing the final in Division 2.

Leongatha will play off against Sunraysia in the ‘Division 3’ final, effectively the ‘plate’ final after finishing third in a competition where nine teams played four games during the week.

Through to the final in Division 2, and with the chance of going up into the premier ‘Provincial’ division next year were Maryborough District Cricket Association which won all of its games during the week, and Warrnambool which earned their place with a strong performance against Leongatha on day 3.

But it is by no means certain which team, Leongatha or Sunraysia, will win the Division 3 final after the two teams played out a super-exciting match on Monday.

Leongatha set Sunraysia a useful total of 177 but the northerners were closing in on victory, during a tenacious ninth-wicket stand of 57 between Jasper Presswell and Alex Morrish.

But, with Sunraysia within four runs of the Leongatha total, Jarrod Hoy produced the delivery of the week to trap Presswell LBW and Jack Hume clean bowled the new batsman to deliver a hard-fought win.

On day 2, Leongatha continued on, polishing off the target of 157 set by HDCA Hurricanes in the 36th over.

But day 3 was a disaster for the Leongatha featuring a batting collapse against Warrnambool that forged a different path for both sides, Warrnambool into the Division 2 final and Leongatha salvaging their week with a win over Victorian Sub-Districts on Thursday to secure a place in the Division 3 final at Donald McLean Reserve, under the West Gate Bridge in Spotswood on Friday.

In the premier 'Provincial' division, regulars Mornington Peninsula and Geelong will play off at the Albert Ground on Friday, with the two Gippsland teams in Provincial, Sale-Maffra and Bairnsdale having very different weeks. Sale-Maffra lost to Geelong on the qualifying final on Thursday while Bairnsdale will be relegated after failing to win a match in the tough, top grade.

Match reports