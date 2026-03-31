50 competitors in the PIBC Cat Bay Classic

Phillip Island Boardriders Club (PIBC) iconic annual longboard event since 2022, the Cat Bay Classic, this year with over 50 competitors.

Open Women’s first place, Ebony Maier. Photo: Andrew Lidsey @bunpix

ON Saturday, March 21, the Phillip Island Boardriders Club (PIBC) delivered its iconic annual longboard event since 2022, the Cat Bay Classic, with 50 competitors taking to the waves at Shelly’s surf break at Cat Bay.

The Cat Bay Classic has quickly become one of the region’s most beloved longboard competitions, drawing surfers of all ages and skill levels. Longboarding on Phillip Island has never been stronger, with recent events highlighting both emerging talent and seasoned style masters, all contributing to a thriving and connected grassroots surf community.

The event was proudly supported by major sponsors Archisign Signmakers, Rip Curl Phillip Island, Island Surfboards, San Remo Butchers and Ocean Reach Brewing.

With ideal conditions, the Classic delivered a full day of sunshine, clean lines and stylish longboarding that showcased both skill and the unmistakable community spirit of the event. The day began at first light with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by Boonwurrung elder Steve Ulula Parker, bringing competitors, spectators and supporters together on Millowl for a moment of mindfulness, intention and gratitude before competition commenced.

The competition ran a dynamic and inclusive format designed to maximise participation across all ages and genders. Heats featured five surfers at a time, with all three divisions mixed, creating a unique and engaging lineup in the water.

The three divisions included Open Men, Open Women, and Style Masters for surfers aged 45 and over. Each heat ran for 20 minutes, with every surfer competing in two heats across the day. Results were determined by totalling the best two waves from each heat; the judging criteria rewarded traditional manoeuvres on single fin 9 feet + boards.

Presentations were held that evening at the Phillip Island Boardriders Clubhouse, delivered by committee members including Longboard Coordinator Nala Taylor, artist Zev Landes, Andy McHenry, Joanna O’Reilly Stubbs, Natalie Van Der Heyden and Emily Scott.

Style Masters Mixed (45+) first place, Eli Curry. Photo: Craig Anderson @craigando2

In true Cat Bay Classic spirit, the event also celebrated a range of lighthearted and community-focused awards created by artist Zev Landes and the committee, recognising everything from elegant footwork to enthusiastic frothing and even the shortest nose ride of the day. These honours remain a cherished part of the event, capturing the camaraderie, creativity and good humour that define the Classic.

Open to the public via a gold coin donation, the event featured live music from The Foxy Junes, tacos by Grumpy Madam and drinks available at the PIBC bar, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere for competitors and the wider community.

A highlight of the evening was the raffle, which included an array of prizes such as a San Remo Butchers meat tray, Narval and Rip Curl wetsuits, longboard fins from Rip Curl Phillip Island, an Island Surfboards voucher and skateboard, a Float Açaí Bowls voucher, a handcrafted fruit bowl from Arty Farty Studio, and a basket of fresh produce donated by PIBC Life Members Mal Gregson and Bobby Matthews.

The Cat Bay Classic also proudly showcased the work of talented surf photographers and videographers, who generously donated their time and craft to capture the event. Competitors were able to download their surf photos and video clips free of charge via the link in the Cat Bay Classic Instagram bio.

Special thanks were extended to Bunny, Craig, Graeme, Hannah, Jo, Josh, Lachy, Ruth, Sandy, and groms Harper and Julian. With strong performances, ideal conditions and unwavering community support, the 2026 Cat Bay Classic marked another memorable chapter in the event’s growing legacy.

Open Men first place, Tom Fahey. Photo: Andrew Lidsey @bunpix

RESULT

Style Masters Mixed (45+)

• 1st Place – Eli Curry

• 2nd Place – Andrew Lidsey

• 3rd Place – Liam McCafferty

Open Women

• 1st Place – Ebony Maier

• 2nd Place – Nala Taylor

• 3rd Place – Jaz Helsinger

Open Men

• 1st Place – Thomas Fahey

• 2nd Place – Luke Johnson

• 3rd Place – Sam Dunton

AWARDS

• Andy McHenry Award – Dang

• Best Cutback – Tas

• Best Nose Ride – Luke

• Best Poo Stance – Nat

• Best Wipeout – Sian

• Biggest Frother – Frysie

• Cheetah 5 Award – Glen

• Crowd Favourite Log – Jack

• Elegance & Grace Award – Ebony

• Photographer’s Award – Timmi

• Shortest Nose Ride – Ewan

• Style & Steeze Award – Tom

• The Sausage Award – Julian Ryan & Harper Dykes

• The Shuffle Award – Lara

• Thrash It Like It’s a Shortboard – Randall