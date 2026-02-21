Local basketball star commits to Idaho State

Krystal Arnason at the recent under-20 nationals tournament.

By Trent Westaway



LOCAL basketballer Krystal Arnason is about to embark on the next chapter of her basketball journey, recently committing to Idaho State University in the United States.



The 18-year-old 6’1” forward has secured a place in the Division 1 NCAA program and 2026 will see the Leongatha native take the next step in what has already been an extremely successful junior career.



Arnason has represented the Korumburra Wildcats at the junior level as well as most recently in the CBL (Country Basketball League).



She has earned numerous state honours, representing Victoria in the under-16, under-18 and under-20 national tournaments.



From Melbourne Tigers under-18/1s and Korumburra Basketball Association to Basketball Victoria’s state program and AUSA Hoops, the groundwork had been carefully laid and it has now paid off.



“I’m super grateful for the opportunity given to me by Coach Sobo and his coaching staff to develop at Idaho State,” Arnason said.



“Thank you to all my coaches, support staff and teammates I’ve had over my journey which have shaped me to be the best version of myself and always believing in me.



“And a final thank you to my family and friends for their endless support and encouragement which has got me to where I am today.”



The announcement of Arnason’s commitment adds to what has been a busy stretch, as she also recently represented Victoria at the under-20 women’s national championships, where her team fell to New South Wales in a four-point nailbiter in the bronze medal game.