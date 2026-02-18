Local railway precincts celebrated again

South Gippsland Shire Mayor Nathan Hersey and Upper House Member for Eastern Victoria Tom McIntosh are keen to chat about the Leongatha and Korumburra railway precincts. A01_0726

WHILE Upper House Member for Eastern Victoria Tom McIntosh couldn’t attend November’s official opening of the revamped Leongatha and Korumburra railway precincts, he visited Leongatha on Tuesday to draw further attention to the project and the State Government contribution.

An extra parliamentary sitting week was responsible for the Labor Member missing the opening, leader of The Nationals in Victoria Danny O’Brien was also an apology for that reason.

Mr McIntosh arranged to meet Mayor Nathan Hersey in the Leongatha railway precinct, with Cr Brad Snell and other council representatives present.

The Sentinel-Times and Win News were on hand to capture short speeches from Cr Hersey and Mr McIntosh, the Mayor then successfully testing the flying fox installed as part of the railway precinct upgrade.

“South Gippsland Shire has worked really closely with both the Federal Government and State Government to bring about a rejuvenation here in Leongatha and in Korumburra,” Cr Hersey said.

He spoke of improved town connections and the reactivation of spaces that had previously been let go, stressing the importance of promoting a sense of togetherness through making public spaces enjoyable.

The addition of a pedestrian bridge in Leongatha is a key initiative in building town connections, linking the CBD to the railway precinct.

Extra parking is another important aspect supporting local businesses.

New public amenities in both railway precincts are intended to benefit community members and Great Southern Rail Trail users.

The overall improvements were funded through a $3 million Federal contribution, $2 million from the State Government and $1 million from South Gippsland Shire Council.

“It’s great to celebrate the Leongatha and Korumburra railway precincts and to have done that work alongside South Gippsland Shire; it’s a strategic investment that benefits the whole South Gippsland region,” Mr McIntosh said.

He also touched on the broader investment into the Great Southern Rail Trail and the benefits of all the improvements in drawing people into town.

“We’re getting families out and active and connecting businesses to tourists,” Mr McIntosh said, noting it’s great to help create a sense of pride in previously run-down areas.

He stressed that the State Government is investing in towns along the Great Southern Rail Trail.

Examples include assisting with new kindergartens going into Leongatha and Korumburra, with works to commence soon in Meeniyan, along with sporting investments in multiple South Gippsland towns such as Leongatha, Nyora and Korumburra.

“Through the kindergarten investment, the community sport investment, we’re ensuring that young families see these as towns that they want to live in,” Mr McIntosh said.

Still, no kids were needed to demonstrate the fun of the new play equipment, Cr Hersey taking to the flying fox in his work clothes.

There’ll be no shortage of visiting politicians from all sides as November’s State Election approaches.