Maths teacher turns author with debut footy novel

Bass Coast College maths teacher Glenn Sullivan has swapped equations for fiction with the release of his first fiction novel, Kicking Goals. W02_0826

MATHS teacher of 25 years Glenn Sullivan has just finished writing his debut fiction novel titled Kicking Goals.

Having spent time as a well-respected junior football coach himself, Sullivan has channelled this expertise into his story centred around a 16-year-old football prodigy whose dream career is derailed by one life-changing mistake.

Writing fiction was not just a sudden pivot for Sullivan, as his passion for writing has been building for decades.

“I’ve always been interested in writing,” he said.

“I did work experience at the Sentinel-Times back in 1982 when I was in year 10.”

The son of legendary South Gippsland golfer Ian “Slugger” Sullivan, Glenn grew up around local sport.

He began playing football at just 11 years old for the Wonthaggi Blues and later played reserves football before retiring when the club merged to form Wonthaggi Power.

He then explored the coaching side of football when a year 10 class he was teaching at the time convinced him to coach the school team.

After that experience he went on to coach premiership junior sides at both Wonthaggi and Leongatha.

He also guided Alberton interleague teams to multiple carnival victories.

Though his first fiction book, this is far from Sullivan’s first writing project, having written multiple non-fiction books in the past on the Wonthaggi Technical School, the Wonthaggi Golf Club and the history of the Wonthaggi Football Club.

But through all those projects, one character lingered in Sullivan’s mind.

“Ossie Wheeler’s been around for years,” Sullivan said of the protagonist of his novel.

“He’s probably inspired by the little boy kicking a football in the front yard in the 1970s, dreaming he’s Gary Ablett or Wayne Carey.”

In Kicking Goals, Ossie Wheeler is among the best young footballers in the country, dominating competitions and seemingly destined for the AFL draft.

But one major setback causes four crucial years of football to be taken away from him.

“I had this dilemma,” Sullivan explained.

“If he’s that good at 16, normally he goes straight through Gippsland Power and gets drafted.

“So I had to find a way that didn’t happen.”

The story has many thematic focuses including responsibility, loss and resilience.

Unlike many novels, Sullivan’s style is raw and direct.

“It’s just telling a story,” he said.

“There’s not a great deal of dialogue.

“It’s not fancy.

“It’s just what happened, step by step.”

Sullivan has dedicated the book to his grandsons Jack and Charlie.

He hopes they, along with other young readers, will discover the pleasure of reading.

“This is a hobby,” he said.

“If it sells copies, great.

“If it doesn’t, I’m not fussed.”

Fans of the story will not have to wait long for more either, as Sullivan is already 80 per cent through the sequel and has a full trilogy mapped out.

The book will be available for purchase on Amazon from Monday, March 2.