Meth crisis as Bass Coast battles a surge in drug offences

The latest data crime statistics data for the Bass Coast shows drug offences involving crystal methamphetamine have almost doubled over the last 12 months.

Local residents are questioning whether quiet residential streets in Wonthaggi are being used as drop-off points for illicit drugs such as crystal methamphetamine. b21_2526

A SURGE in drug-related offences involving crystal methamphetamine has rung alarm bells on the Bass Coast, with local residents suggesting quiet residential streets are being used as drop-off points for illicit drugs.

Latest data released from the Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) shows drug offences involving crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘ice’ have almost doubled over the last 12 months.

The statistics for the Bass Coast are confronting, with a total of 43 arrests for methamphetamine use and possession in the twelve months up to March this year compared to almost half that number the year before.

The more serious crimes of drug dealing and trafficking of methamphetamine accounted for four arrests, bringing the total to 47 for the year. This compares to a total of between 20 and 30 arrests for each of the three previous years.

The last time total drug offences involving methamphetamine reached anywhere near the current level was in 2019, when a major police operation resulted in 23 charges of dealing and trafficking locally.

The surge in crystal methamphetamine use and possession across regional areas has left vulnerable community members living in fear. Drug distribution networks are said to be operating during the day in quiet, often isolated residential neighbourhoods.

"The way things are going, it is not safe for the elderly in their own home," said one resident living just metres from a recognised drop-off point. The resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that suspicious activity on their street often increased during late-night hours.

According to one report the mechanics of these regional drug networks rely heavily on suburban anonymity. Instead of traditional dark alleys, syndicates use ordinary nature strips, local parks, and quiet cul-de-sacs to conduct quick handovers.

Residents often report a distinct pattern of unfamiliar vehicles idling for brief periods, followed by brief interactions with individuals on foot or bicycles. This brazen daytime activity has shattered the sense of security historically once enjoyed in local towns.

Community advocates note that the psychological toll on residents is mounting.

The transformation of peaceful coastal neighbourhoods into active drug distribution points has triggered widespread calls for immediate structural intervention. The ripple effect of the ice surge extends far beyond the justice system, placing immense pressure on local healthcare and support services.

Regional frontline workers report an influx of individuals requiring crisis intervention and long-term rehabilitation support. Local health professionals state that methamphetamine addiction requires specialised, resource-intensive care.

Regional clinics face long waitlists, meaning many individuals seeking help cannot access immediate treatment. This gap in services frequently leads to a cycle of relapse and re-offending, further compounding the statistics recorded by law enforcement.

Family support groups on the Bass Coast also report a sharp increase in inquiries.

Relatives of users must often navigate the financial and emotional devastation that accompanies addiction, often without access to the broader support networks available in major metropolitan hubs.

Local safe-neighbourhood coalitions have advocated for an increased visible police presence, enhanced street lighting, and the installation of CCTV cameras in identified transit zones.

However, experts emphasise that enforcement is only one side of the coin. Muddying the waters are systemic issues like regional unemployment and a lack of youth engagement activities, which often funnel vulnerable individuals toward illicit drug use.

To break the cycle, local advocates have long called for a dedicated, regional detoxification facility on the Bass Coast to alleviate the pressure on existing metropolitan services and provide immediate local paths to recovery.

Just three grams of cocaine, MDMA or amphetamines is considered a trafficable quantity and anyone found guilty of trafficking drugs can risk a lengthy jail sentence.

Wastewater testing data published by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission recently confirmed that methamphetamine consumption had spiked to historic highs within regional areas indicating substantially higher per capita consumption of methylamphetamine, cannabis and oxycodone compared to capital cities.

ACIC CEO Heather Cook said the illicit drug market never sleeps. “Every time law enforcement closes a door, they find a window and then attempt to climb through it with increasingly complex concealment strategies,” Ms Cook said.

Bass Coast police have intensified their proactive patrols and executed targeted property raids over recent weeks, leading to multiple arrests. Officers have disrupted a variety of local operations, seizing commercial quantities of illicit substances and related assets. However, front-line police have acknowledged the difficulty in permanently dismantling these profitable regional drug syndicates.

Social service providers have also warned that the infrastructure of the Bass Coast is completely unequipped to manage the scale of the crisis. Wait lists for regional rehabilitation and support services have grown to unprecedented lengths, leaving individuals seeking recovery with few local options.

Local police remain committed to taking action against any persons involved with drugs and urge people who have information about drugs in the community to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or go to crimestoppersvic.com.au/report-a-crime/