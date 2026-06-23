What could be worse than losing a couple of motorbike races?

Only one thing could be worse for the tourist economy of Phillip Island, Bass Coast and Victoria than losing the Australian rounds of the MotoGP and the World Superbikes - the penguin parade!

Phillip Island Nature Parks is monitoring developments in Western Australia around the H5N1 bird flu with penguins, pelicans and seals in the high-risk group should the flu spread interstate.

ONLY one thing could be worse for the tourist economy of Phillip Island, Bass Coast and Victoria than losing the Australian rounds of the MotoGP and the World Superbikes.

And since a second migratory bird tested positive to the H5N1 strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in Western Australia this week, Phillip Island Nature Parks has redoubled its efforts to protect its world-famous Penguin Parade and other wildlife.

The loss of the Superbikes, announced last Thursday, only months after the MotoGP exit, has been described as a “devastating blow” to the community by Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari, with Destination Phillip Island estimating the loss to the Victorian economy at $70 million annually.

While reaching out to local businesses, tourism operators, volunteers and community members “who have supported these events for decades”, Cr Tessari made an urgent plea to the Victorian government.

“We are calling on the Victorian Government to urgently work with Council, industry and local stakeholders to deliver meaningful investment and secure new opportunities that will replace the significant economic benefits these events have provided for decades,” said Cr Tessari.

However, while the loss to the Phillip Island economy from these two events could top the $40 million mark, according to the Phillip Island Nature Parks’ 2024-25 annual report, the penguin parade and associated visitor opportunities attract more than 1 million visitors to the Island annually and $31.8 million in revenue to PINP alone

Following an announcement by the Agriculture Minister Julie Cook on Monday, confirming a second migratory bird has the H5N1 flu, Phillip Island Nature Parks says it is “closely monitoring the situation in Western Australia and preparing for the potential arrival of the virus in Victoria”.

“This is the first time this strain of bird flu has been detected in Australia, and while the disease has not been detected in Victoria yet, we have increased monitoring of penguin and seal colonies, and migratory shorebird areas, and have an active Avian Influenza Response Plan in place,” said a spokesperson for PINP.

“The Nature Parks has been planning for the arrival of this bird flu strain since 2023, and we continue to work closely with The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) on an effective response. We remind all Victorians to stay aware and report unusual wildlife sickness or mortality."

The annual arrival of Short-tailed Shearwaters at Phillip Island from the Northern Hemisphere has long been considered a risk. They're not due to return to Australia and Phillip Island, after their 15,000km journey from Aleutian Islands off Alaska until September.

“Over the past three years the Nature Parks has invested significant resources into building the health and resilience of habitat for little penguins, Eastern barred bandicoots, short-tailed shearwaters and shorebirds.

“This resilience work supports a species’ ability to respond to environmental threats including disease.

“The community can help if they see unusual illness or death in wildlife – avoid contact, record the details and report it so it can be investigated.”

Seals are included in the high-risk species group.

How to report

Avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife and keep your pets away

Record what you see, take photos and note the location.

Report it to DEECA using the online form or call the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline 1800 675 888.

Report clusters of 5 or more sick or dead wild birds of any species, anywhere in Victoria.

Or report one or more individuals from a high-risk species including:

Penguins or pelicans

Bird of prey, such as hawks, owls, eagles

Black swan

Marine mammals, such as seals, sea lions, dolphins

Farmers urged to ‘stay alert’

The arrival of the H5N1 bird flu on Australian shores also presents challenges for the agriculture with the Victorian Farmers Federation issuing a statement last week, calling on farmers and the broader community to stay alert and likewise report any sick or dead birds or animals to the animal disease hotline.

“The Victorian Farmers Federation is aware that a case of H5 avian influenza has been confirmed in Western Australia, and we are working closely with government as the national response gets underway,” said VFF President, Ryan Milgate.

“While any detection of H5 is concerning, it's important to keep this in perspective. Western Australia is a very long way from Victoria and governments across the country are well prepared for this exact situation. Australia has successfully managed other strains of avian influenza in recent years, and the risk to human health remains very low,” he said.

“We won't understate the risk this poses. Australia was the only continent to remain free of the H5N1 strain that has spread around the world since 2020. If the disease takes hold, it will be extremely distressing for farmers and could have significant economic impacts. That’s why preparation and vigilance are now critical.

“Over the past 36 hours we’ve been in regular contact with the Victorian Government on behalf of industry and we will continue to keep our members informed as the situation develops.

“We're urging all farmers and the broader community to stay alert. Any sick or dead birds or animals should be reported immediately to the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.

“Because H5 can cross between species, every livestock sector needs to be prepared, not just poultry producers and producers should review their biosecurity safeguards.

“This is a reminder of why strong biosecurity is so critical. Australian farmers are world leaders in protecting our food and fibre industries, and by farmers, community and government working together we are in the best possible position to respond.”

Australian Agriculture Minister

Australian Agriculture Minister Julie Cook updated the community on te latest developments on Monday.

“Testing at the CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness has confirmed the H5 hyper pathogenic avian influenza in the brown skua in Western Australia, but further testing has now confirmed that we also have the H5 bird flu in the northern giant petrel found in the same region.

“So, I want to reiterate that this is two birds that have been found with the H5 bird flu in an isolated area of Western Australia. I also want to reiterate at this time there is no evidence of any mass mortalities, particularly in our wildlife.

“I also want to reiterate that our poultry system and our agricultural systems remain free from the H5 bird flu.

“This is very important, particularly in terms of our trading partners. It's also important that I reiterate that there is a low risk to human health when it comes to the H5 bird flu.

“Of course, we've now activated our national biosecurity response, as I indicated on Saturday. That response is being managed on the ground by Western Australia, but from the Federal Government's point of view, it has been coordinated right across government,” said Minister Cook.