Milly’s Mission success at Run for the Kids

The Milly's Mission team raised $800 for the Good Friday Appeal.

Milly’s grandfathers are crossing the finish line with her.

FOLLOWING Friday’s report on the progress of young Royal Children’s Hospital patient Milly Wagenaar of Wonthaggi, the Milly’s Mission team enjoyed a terrific Sunday at Run for the Kids.

The team raised $800 for the Good Friday Appeal.

Milly’s Mission team members are delighted after another successful Run for the Kids.

“It was such a great day to reflect on all the sick kids that need RCH and feel like you’ve made a difference in supporting RCH,” Milly’s mum, Amy, said.

Amy jogged the course in an hour and 26 minutes, having set herself the goal of completing the 14km distance in an hour and a half, something she had trained for.

After his inadequate preparation for that distance last year, Milly’s dad, Brett, this time ran the 5km, doing so in just 27 minutes.

The youngster who inspired the creation of Milly’s Mission experienced the 5km journey from her pram, with both her grandfathers crossing the finish line with her.

“Milly was a bit quiet, taking it all in the whole race, but she had a nice, relaxing snooze over the Bolte Bridge,” Amy said.

Now heading towards her third birthday, Milly’s story was first reported in the Sentinel-Times two years ago after she underwent a life-saving brain operation at RCH aged 11 months, necessitated by a brain lesion that led to her suffering up to 70 seizures in a day.

At just four months of age, she had been diagnosed with a severe case of Focal Cortical Dysplasia, a brain condition causing seizures, having undergone scans at RCH.

As reported on Friday, both Amy and Milly’s nan Merran Sice praised the ongoing support provided at RCH and the strong communication between the experts there and the health professionals Milly sees locally.

“We’re forever grateful to the hospital and the people who donate,” Amy added.

Donations can be made to the Good Friday Appeal at goodfridayappeal.com.au