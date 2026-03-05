Monash MP pushes beach safety message ahead of long weekend

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred urges caution at local beaches after national report reveals 50 coastal drownings this summer.

Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred meets with Surf Life Saving Australia representatives in Canberra at the launch of the Summer Coastal Drowning Report.

FEDERAL Monash MP Mary Aldred is urging beachgoers to exercise caution at local beaches this long weekend after a report revealed 50 people drowned in coastal waters across Australia this summer.

That equates to one death every two days.

Ms Aldred met with Surf Life Saving Australia representatives in Canberra this week as they launched the 2025-26 Summer Coastal Drowning Report.

The report found coastal drownings were down 21 per cent on the previous year and 14 per cent below the five-year average.

It also revealed 3989 rescues were undertaken and 697 lives saved at Australian beaches highlighting the critical work of volunteer surf life saving clubs.

Despite the improvement in national figures the Monash electorate has experienced its own tragedies on the water in recent years with several incidents along the Bass Coast and South Gippsland coastline.

Beaches across the region remain popular with visitors during long weekends and school holidays when conditions can change rapidly and rip currents pose a serious risk.

"Our region boasts spectacular coastline and popular beaches which attract locals and visitors alike to swim, surf, boat and enjoy," Ms Aldred said.

"That beauty can hide danger.

"Tragically, we have seen too many drownings and experienced first-hand the trauma and grief that follows in Monash."

Most recently a boy went missing in surf at Venus Bay on the Australia Day long weekend.

Ms Aldred thanked life saving clubs across the electorate including Woolamai Beach, Cape Paterson, Wonthaggi, Inverloch, Venus Bay and Waratah Beach for their work this summer coordinating patrols and educating visitors.

The report found that most coastal drownings occurred at unpatrolled locations reinforcing the importance of swimming between the flags where possible.

Rock fishing and swimming at isolated beaches were identified as high-risk activities in the report.

"Today is Red and Yellow Day, a chance to celebrate the clubs and volunteers who patrol our beaches," she said.

"With the long weekend and April school holidays approaching I urge all beach visitors to exercise caution, monitor conditions and where possible swim between the flags."