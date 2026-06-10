Neale Daniher ‘plays on’ one last time at the MCG

The flags were flying at half-mast across Bass Coast and South Gippsland on Wednesday, June 10 for the State Funeral for Fight MND Founder and 2025 Australian of the Year, Neale Daniher AO, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Flags were flying at half-mast on Wednesday for the State Funeral at the MCG of Fight MND Founder Neale Daniher.

FLAGS were flying at half-mast across Bass Coast and South Gippsland on Wednesday, June 10 for the State Funeral for Fight MND Founder and 2025 Australian of the Year, Neale Daniher AO, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the lead up to the ‘Big Freeze’ fundraising and awareness day at the same venue, on King’s Birthday Monday, the local community also raised the profile of this insidious disease with a number of Fight MND events of their own, raising thousands of dollars for the research, treatment and hope campaign.

The Nyora Junior Football Club had a huge success with their third annual Fight MND event.

At Nyora, Wonthaggi, Tarwin Lower, Bairnsdale and a range of other places and still one more, at the Korumburra Middle Pub, for the ‘Dunk Tank’ and big breakfast this Sunday, June 14, the South Gippsland and Bass Coast community has understood and got right behind the fight.

The tributes came thick and fast ahead of Wednesday’s funeral with Neale praised for putting his personal ambitions on hold to take the fight to the ‘Beast’, raising almost $120 million since the inception of Fight MND in 2014.

And as the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on the day, Neale Daniher hasn’t only taken the fight to Motor Nurone Disease in Australia, he’s raised awareness of MND worldwide.

Fight MND founder and 2025 Australian of the Year Neale Daniher has made a huge impact.

The state government issued the following statement:

Neale lived a life that expanded beyond the bounds of the football field.

He made his first mark on the field at 17, before going on to play 82 games for the Essendon Football Club from 1970 to 1990.

It was during his time with the Bombers that Neale would face his first test of resilience, with a series of knee injuries that would prematurely end his playing career.

However, his talent and passion for the sport led to him becoming senior coach for the Melbourne Football Club in 1998. His ambitious and dedicated leadership guided the Demons to the 2000 AFL Grand Final and through a ten-year coaching tenure, where he became affectionately known as ‘The Reverend’.

In 2013, Neale was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), or ‘The Beast’ as he called it.

Fight MND representative Zoe Lomax, with event MC Steve Griffiths and Wonthaggi Power FNC President Darren Brown, thanked the crowd for coming out for the ice bucket relay to support the campaign of support, hope and a cure at Wonthaggi last Sunday.

Determined to help others living with the disease, Neale co-founded FightMND. Together with his family and supporters, FightMND has committed over $141 million to medical research and care, to improve the lives of those living with MND, and to find treatments and ultimately a cure.

Neale was named the Victorian of the Year in 2019 and the Australian of the Year in 2025, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions in leading the fight against MND, inspiring millions of Australians with hope.

Premier Jacinta Allan said Neale Daniher would leave a remarkable legacy.

“Neale championed resilience and determination in every aspect of his life – as a football player, coach and tireless advocate for MND research,” said the Premier.

“Neale has left an incredible legacy and he will be remembered for his generosity, humility and courage.”

The Daniher family has also expressed its gratitude for the universal support Neale, the family and the Fight MND cause has received.

“Neale was deeply grateful for the extraordinary support and kindness he received from the Australian community throughout his life. That generosity lifted him, sustained him, and meant more to him than words could express.”

“As a family, we warmly welcome all those whose lives he touched to join us in celebrating his life and honouring his remarkable legacy.”

At the request of the Daniher family and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FightMND. To donate, visit fightmnd.org.au.