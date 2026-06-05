Netball or ‘wetball’? The video that broke the internet!

There have been some big issues posted on the Sentinel-Times’ website and on the paper’s social media pages in the past week. But it might surprise you to learn which one of them went nuts on Facebook.

When a torrential downpour hit the Warragul netball courts during the A Grade match between Warragul and Leongatha it created a scene that everyone on Facebook wanted to relate to and more than half-a-million people watched it.

THERE have been some big issues posted on the Sentinel-Times’ website and on the paper’s social media pages in the past week.

But it might surprise you to learn which one of them went nuts on Facebook.

Was it McDonalds opening on Phillip Island?

How about the Leongatha player who was knocked-out in an off-the-ball incident?

Maybe people wanted to know about a new erosion threat at Inverloch?

Or was the final reconciliation week event at Mirboo North the one they wanted to see?

No, none of those.

0:00 / 0:11 1× Here's the video that half-a-million Facebook users wanted to see.

It was the video of the Leongatha and Warragul netball girls battling it out in torrential rain last Saturday, and Amy Scott hitting a long-range bomb in the middle of it all which attracted a whopping 518,765 views and 70 comments.

And we didn't even "boost" it. That was all "organic" hits.

Go figure! Facebook watchers just loved it.

The older netballers remember playing in those conditions, on rough asphalt courts, others said they should have called it off, others marvelled at the players’ resilience and many just congratulated Amy on a great shot.

Here are a few of the other audience responses to compare with the netball-wetball post:

Time and tide wins round one at the Inverloch Surf Beach - 23,554 views, 91 comments

King Cowboy reigns supreme at Australian K1 championships- 12,586 views, 12 comments

Positive reconciliation steps in Mirboo North- 6591 views, 1 comment

Five wombat road crossings at Leongatha - 16,281 views, 35 comments

Dairy farmers wanted $9.50 - 7786 views, no comments

Inverloch dredging starts - 35,550 views, 42 comments

Leongatha player KO’d in off-the-ball incident - 25,930 views, 5 comments

Team Ella supported by school - 10,371, 4 comments

Last chance to see ‘Come from Away’ - 7773 views, 5 comments

Tom Marriott kicking the tying point at Warragul - 71,284 views, 18 comments

Leongatha netballer Amy Scott nailing a long-range goal in torrential rain - 518,765 views, 70 comments.

Turns out, though, the biggest response to a story on the Sentinel-Times’ website came from the milk price opening article titled ‘Dairy farmers wanted $9.50, here's what they got’ on June 1 which attracted 48,000 views. Just shows you, dairy farming is still an important issue for the South Gippsland community.