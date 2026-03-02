Newhaven College Open Morning and Alumni Reunion

Newhaven College, the leading independent co-educational school in the Bass Coast region, catering for Prep–Year 12, is holding its Open Morning and Alumni Reunion on Saturday, March 14.

Former Newhaven College students enjoyed looking at the information on display at last year's Alumni Reunion.

NEWHAVEN College is excited to invite future and prospective students and their families to explore the College campus at Open Morning on Saturday, March 14, from 9 am until 1 pm. Current families and friends are also welcome to experience the daily life of the children in their lives.

College staff and student leaders will offer visitors guided tours of the stunning college grounds and facilities, with activities across the Junior, Middle Schools and Specialty Wings. Enjoy science demonstrations, music performances, art displays and hands-on experiences in the Trade Centre.

As the leading independent co-educational school in the Bass Coast region, catering for Prep–Year 12, Newhaven offers a values-driven, evidence-based education. Alongside academic excellence, students benefit from strong pastoral care and wellbeing support through the House system, fostering connection and belonging.

Beyond the classroom, students enjoy a broad range of co- and extra-curricular opportunities, including camps and outdoor education, visual and performing arts, sport and specialised academies in tennis, surfing, equestrian and mountain biking. Many of these special activities will be on display at the Open Morning.

Sooji and Matthew Chaseling, with 2026 Prep Ria, met with Principal Mr Tony Corr at the 2025 Newhaven College Open Day.

The College is made up of Junior, Middle and Senior Schools, plus the popular Year 9 Environmental Centre. Each sub-school nurtures a strong sense of community, with leadership opportunities and a unique Year 9 program focused on environmental stewardship.

The size of the College allows every student to be known, seen and heard. By understanding each child as an individual, they are helped to discover their strengths and grow with confidence and purpose.

Newhaven College students and staff look forward to welcoming you on Open Day.

If you are unable to attend and would like to arrange a private tour, please contact our Admissions Team on 5956 7505 or admissions@newhavencol.vic.edu.au.

Alumni Reunions

Are you a Newhaven student who graduated in 1986, 1996, 2006 and 2016? You are warmly invited to attend your Alumni Reunion from 10 am-12 pm on Saturday, March 14. The event will start with a complimentary morning tea and social catch-up, followed by a guided tour of the campus with Director of Learning, Karen Milkins-Hendry.

Book through the College website www.newhavencol.vic.edu.au