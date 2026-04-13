Living lightly in small spaces with simple no-dig gardening

The next Living Lightly will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am on Saturday, April 18, at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden in the Wonthaggi Railway Precinct adjacent to the Goods Shed Carpark.

Carol Sheerman, Rwanky and Thimu Win, Jessica Harrison, Stella Hitchins, Mary Bool, Brett Graham, Jenny Parsons and Paul Bentley are enjoying hay bale gardening at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden. B08_1426

ANYONE interested in growing food at home without heavy digging might be interested in the next Living Lightly workshop at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden.

Living lightly with bale gardening and no-dig beds is a practical workshop to assist home gardeners explore three low-dig gardening approaches to sustainable gardening.

The workshop will explain how each of the hugelkultur, bale gardening and no-dig bed methods work, when to use them, and how each method can improve soil structure, moisture retention and plant health over time.

The workshop will focus on realistic, home-based applications, using locally available materials, and simple techniques that can be adapted to a range of garden spaces.

Participants will gain a clear understanding of how to build soil naturally and create productive growing areas with less physical strain and minimal disturbance.

Jessica Harrison said Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden was pleased to be hosting the first of its Living Lightly workshops for 2026.

“We hope to show that even someone with a small space can grow vegetables at no cost. The cost of living concerns everyone. Growing a few veges for your own use is gratifying and saves a few dollars,” Ms Harrison said.

The free workshop is part of the Living Lightly series delivered by Bass Coast Adult Learning in partnership with Bass Coast Shire Council and community gardens and neighbourhood houses across the region.

The workshops are aimed at helping the community live more sustainably.

All workshops are free to attend and are presented by experts who focus on making our homes and communities more sustainable and resilient.

Living lightly with bale gardening and no-dig beds will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am on Saturday, April 18, at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden in the Wonthaggi Railway Precinct adjacent to the Goods Shed Carpark.

Registration is essential so organisers can keep in contact with course participants to advise of any changes, and ensure adequate materials are available for everyone to gain hands-on practical experience at no-dig gardening on the day.

To make a booking, go to events.humanitix.com/living-lightly-hugelkultur-bale-gardening-and-no-dig-beds