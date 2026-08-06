Nominate the locals who quietly hold our towns together

Nominations for the seventh Bass Community Gems close August 28 with five winners receiving hampers of local produce and nature-based experience vouchers.

From left, State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, 2025 Community Gem Keith Taylor and Brian Harlow of the Koo Wee Rup Men's Shed.

Nominations have opened for the seventh Bass Community Gems with State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale asking locals to name the people who quietly hold their towns together.

The awards are open to anyone living or working in the Bass electorate with no age limits and no categories.

Ms Crugnale said the gesture did not have to be a grand one.

"Whether it is an act of kindness small or big, a caring, thoughtful gesture seen in your school, work, street, club or town, exceptional service at the shops, servo, cafe or on the local bus we want to hear about it so we can thank them too," she said.

"Our community is full of incredible people who step up, lend a hand and give their time and energy to make where we live even stronger and more connected. They do this quietly because they have their community at heart."

Hundreds of nominations have come in over previous years from Phillip Island, Inverloch, the Waterline towns and across to Koo Wee Rup and Lang Lang.

Past Gems have been named for volunteering at sporting clubs and op shops, rescuing and caring for cats and dogs, cooking at a Men's Shed, fundraising, knitting for charities and donating toys to families who needed a hand.

Everyone nominated receives a letter of appreciation and five will be given a hamper of local produce, handcrafted goods and vouchers for nature-based experiences.

Their stories will run on Ms Crugnale's social pages in a Sunday series called Community Gems as nominated by you.

"This is your chance to nominate that exquisite Community Gem, who embodies the true essence of community spirit, that inspires us and whose energy and positivity is contagious too," Ms Crugnale said.

To nominate, write a few paragraphs about your nominee and how they make the community stronger, then include your contact details and theirs.

Nominations close on Friday August 28 and can be made by email to Jordan.Crugnale@parliament.vic.gov.au, by phone on 5672 4755, by letter or in person at the electorate office at 9 McBride Avenue in Wonthaggi.