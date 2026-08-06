Cape Paterson Surf Club goes solar with big AusNet grant

Fifteen councils and community groups across Victoria will receive close to $1.7 million from the final round of Major Grants funding from AusNet’s Energy Resilience Community Fund and one of the biggest grants is going to Cape Paterson.

The Cape Paterson Surf Lifesaving Club has been granted $150,000 to install solar, battery and a generator backup to keep surf lifesaving operations, emergency communications, first aid services and community relief functions running during prolonged outages and emergency events under the final Major Grants funding round from AusNet’s Energy Resilience Community Fund.

FIFTEEN councils and community groups across Victoria will receive close to $1.7 million from the final round of Major Grants funding from AusNet’s Energy Resilience Community Fund.

And the Cape Paterson Surf Lifesaving Club has been one of the luckiest, granted $150,000 to install solar, battery and a generator backup to keep surf lifesaving operations running during prolonged outages.

Other recipients in Bass Coast and South Gippsland include:

Bass Coast Shire Council $143,650

Korumburra Showgrounds received $72,980

Three Loch projects $74,248

Mirboo North Football Netball Club $82,500

Tarwin Lower Community Health Centre $57,843

The Korumburra Showgrounds will now be able to provide powered shelter, refrigeration, cooking, heating and cooling, communications, medical-device charging, caravan and RV sites, livestock holding, water, lighting and a base for emergency responders during power outages and emergencies thanks to the AusNet grant.

Speaking about the funding windfall, Korumburra Agricultural and Pastoral Society President Daniel Robbins said the group had their ducks in-a-row ahead of the announcement.

"We already had a quote from Burra Electrical for the work so we can move ahead without much delay. I'd say we'll get the wet weather out of the way and look to complete the work in October-November," Mr Robbins said this week.

"We've got a meeting next week but don't anticipate any issues."

The project includes the installation of solar battery backup system and secondary generator to make operations at the Korumburra Showgrounds more resilient in times of power outages and emergency.

The showgrounds committee welcomes a steady flow of caravans and RVs right throughout the year now where overnighters and short-stay travelers in particular can stop for the night at an economical rate ($25 a night), maybe not with all the creature comforts of a commercial caravan park but more than adequate for touring groups on a budget.

AusNet Executive General Manager Distribution, Andrew Linnie, said the grants support community-led projects that build long-term resilience and provide practical support during outages and extreme weather events.

“These projects are important because they are shaped and delivered by communities themselves. Local councils, community organisations and volunteers know what they need and have turned that knowledge into practical solutions that keep people safe, connected and supported,” said Mr Linnie.

ERCF-funded projects are creating trusted local places and mobile solutions that keep lights on, phones charged, food and medicines refrigerated, communications available and essential services operating during prolonged power outages and emergency events.

"Grant funding backs local leadership with the infrastructure, education and preparedness communities need to look after each other before, during and after events,” he said.

Through the Energy Resilience Community Fund, AusNet has supported the creation of over 90 community resilience hubs, with many operational and ready for community use now and for future emergency events.

Not only will a more secure power supply support the operations of the Cape Paterson SLSC through the busy summer months it will also set up the club's handsome clubrooms as a a ‘shower and power’ facility in the event of a local outage or emergency.

The biggest grant of $150,000 locally went to the Cape Patterson Surf Lifesaving Club.

President of the club, Paul MacNeill, was delighted to receive the funding and praised the club members who prepared the application.

“It’s been a huge effort. The grant will certainly help keep the lights on in one of the region’s most unreliable locations for power,” said Mr MacNeill.

“Cape Paterson suffers from being on the end of the line, with frequent outages lasting from minutes to several hours.

“During our last major outage, the club lost power for over two days and impacted emergency services and communications systems supporting first responder radios,” he said.

“The grant, supported by the club’s own co-investment will see a significant reduction of power consumption, improvement to reliability of power; ensuring the ongoing deliver of critical lifesaving services.”

He said the club also performs a key role within the region’s emergency management response.

“During extended outages and emergency events, the club will open as a ‘shower and power’ facility. Delivering critical capabilities and services supporting the needs of the community.

Recipients by Council area include the following:

Bass Coast Shire two grants

Bass Coast Shire (2 projects totaling $293,650). Bass Coast Shire Council received $143,650 to purchase and fit-out a mobile emergency response vehicle to strengthen energy resilience across Bass Coast communities. The vehicle will provide charging facilities and internet access during power outages and emergencies.

Cape Paterson Surf Lifesaving Club received $150,000 to install solar, battery and a generator backup to keep surf lifesaving operations, emergency communications, first aid services and community relief functions running during prolonged outages and emergency events. The clubhouse will operate as a ‘shower and power’ hub.

South Gippsland Shire four grants