$5000 fine for cruelty to cows and calves at Korumburra

Harrowing footage of cows and calves, near death from parasite infestation, were flashed up on the screens of the Korumburra Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 6 during an animal cruelty hearing brought by Agriculture Victoria (DEECA).

Reports from neighbours led to a South Gippsland man being charged and found guilty in the Korumburra Magistrates Court in the past week of four counts “involving varying degrees of cruelty” to livestock on farms at Korumburra and Strzelecki. (File photo for illustration purposes only).

HARROWING footage of cows and calves, near death from parasite infestation, were flashed up on the screens of the Korumburra Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 6 during an animal cruelty hearing brought by Agriculture Victoria (DEECA).

Facing four charges of animal cruelty relating to rural livestock on properties at Korumburra and Strzelecki was a South Gippsland man, Qingho Ye, who either owned or was in charge of the cattle at the time of the incidents.

Mr Ye, who has no prior convictions for breaches of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, appeared in court with the services of an interpreter.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was ultimately fined $5000 without conviction, due to his unblemished record of good behaviour.

The charges were brought by department officers who inspected the animals at the Korumburra property, on August 8, 2024, following reports received from neighbours inquiring after the cattle’s welfare.

A spokesperson for the department detailed the condition of each of the animals, including four cows and calves, three at the Korumburra property, one of which needed to be euthanised, and one at the Strzelecki farm.

Cow 1, it was reported, had a body condition of 1-1.5, appearing emaciated, with faecal matter around the anus and at risk of dying.

It was lying down, unable to get up but with evidence of scratching on the ground indicating numerous attempts over the course of three or four days to get on to its feet.

The chronic condition of the animal, according to a summary read for the court and Magistrate David Starvaggi, was likely on-going on for weeks, possibly months.

Those in charge of farm animals are required to provide feed and bedding for sick or injured cattle, as well as first aid and pain relief with the attendance of veterinary officers as required.

Failure to act, said the officer, led to unreasonable pain and suffering for the cow.

The officer asked permission to play video evidence of the condition of the sick cow which was initially opposed by the man’s defence counsel, on the grounds that it might prove to be confronting for others in the court.

But Magistrate Starvaggi denied the request, citing Victoria’s Open Courts Act, and a belief that the people in the court were over the age of 18.

The second animal, a brown calf, had a body condition score of 1, was in visible discomfort and also unable to get up.

“Cow 4” was another calf with a body score of 1 and needed to be euthanised.

Officers said there was no one at home at the farmhouse on the Korumburra property, where there was also no furniture indicating no one was on hand to supervise the cattle. Grass was “knee high”, according to officers, indicating parasite infestation and failure to drench affected livestock.

A subsequent inspection of livestock at the Strzelecki farm, where there were 26 sheep and 50 cattle, resulted in further charges, one progressing to court involving the poor condition of an Angus cow with “a slow abnormal gait” likely requiring veterinary attention.

As well as the fine of $5000, restrictions were placed on the ability of Mr Ye to be in charge of livestock at the Korumburra property for a period of three years.