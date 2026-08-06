Soul royalty returns Vika and Linda set to ignite Wonthaggi’s Union Theatre

Phillip Island girls Vika and Linda Bull are bringing their spellbinding new live show, 'Where Do You Come From' to Wonthaggi’s Union Theatre on Saturday, September 5.

Australian music royalty Vika and Linda Bull will bring their groundbreaking new live show ‘Where Do You Come From’ to the Union Theatre on Saturday, September 5.

AUSTRALIAN music royalty Vika and Linda Bull are bound for the Bass Coast, bringing their spellbinding new live show, Where Do You Come From to Wonthaggi’s Union Theatre on Saturday, September 5.

For the Melbourne-born sisters of Tongan heritage the performance marks a deeply personal homecoming to a region that shaped their lives and early careers. The legendary duo hold a profound connection to the local area fondly recalling headlining memorable, high-energy nights at Wonthaggi’s Caledonian Hotel in the early 1990s.

More recently they visited the Union Theatre as audience members to support fellow rock icon Mark Seymour. “We’re Phillip Island girls,” Linda Bull shared warmly. “We started going there as teens.”

When Vika and Linda’s parents retired to Phillip Island they basically lived there for 40 years, spending half their time on the Island and the other half in Melbourne. “We still swim regularly at the Cowes Front Beach, the Narrows, and Cape Woolamai.”

For nearly four decades, Vika and Linda have lent their soaring, unmatched voices to the works of Australia’s finest musicians, fundamentally shaping the domestic music landscape.

Their journey began as 17-year-olds singing in church, propelled by their mother’s encouragement to embrace their Tongan cultural roots. Those foundations quickly sparked a lifelong passion. “We had a fire in our belly,” Linda recalled.

From those sacred beginnings they rapidly ascended to global prominence, navigating worldwide tours with The Black Sorrows, releasing chart-topping solo records, and publishing a celebrated autobiography.

Audiences will instantly recognise their vocals on enduring classics like Never Let Me Go, Grandpa’s Song, and the definitive hit When Will You Fall for Me.

The upcoming Where Do You Come From production encapsulates the very essence of their enduring legacy. Spanning two hours of unforgettable, rich harmonies and intimate storytelling, the show represents a momentous milestone. It marks the sisters' definitive emergence as powerful, commanding songwriters in their own right.

Bringing their signature, genre-defying blend of soul, gospel, and rock to the stage, the legendary duo promise to deliver a genuine masterclass in live performance.

Where Do You Come From represents a momentous shift in their career. The new album stands as their most personal and revealing body of work to date, exploring profound themes that resonate deeply with the human experience.

“This album is about life,” Vika explained. “Birth, death and everything in between.”

Backed by their dynamic band The Bullettes the sisters weave a widescreen musical narrative that spans identity, ancestry, motherhood, ageing, grief, and joy, all anchored by the grounding presence of water.

Audiences can expect an emotionally raw and uplifting experience that showcases the full spectrum of the sisters' creative talents. Presented by Premier Artists, the Wonthaggi concert will be a highlight of Vika and Linda’s extensive nation-wide tour.

From the 2022 ABC New Years Eve concert at the Sydney Opera House to Wonthaggi’s Union Theatre, music fans can expect a masterful blend of brand-new tracks and classic favourites from across their career, interspersed with intimate stories from their journey.

Tickets are expected to sell fast as local fans prepare to welcome home two of the nation's most treasured voices. Book online directly through TryBooking.