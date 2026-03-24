O’Brien slams new laws allowing farmland seizure before environmental checks

THE Nationals leader and Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien has slammed State Government legislation that gives transmission companies the power to compulsorily acquire farmland for easements before environmental assessments are completed.

The Nationals Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien near transmission infrastructure on Gippsland farmland.

THE Nationals leader and Member for Gippsland South Danny O’Brien has slammed State Government legislation that gives transmission companies the power to compulsorily acquire farmland for easements before environmental assessments are completed.

The amendment removes protections that previously required compulsory acquisition powers to wait until an Environment Effects Statement was finalised.

“Gippslanders including farmers are being forced to shoulder yet another burden with their property rights ignored and communities left powerless,” Mr O’Brien said.

“It is frustrating and deeply concerning that the government thinks it can seize land before proper environmental or planning approvals are even in place.”

Mr O’Brien said the change disrespected landowners and farmers with no regard for proper planning, consultation or fairness.

He said farmers had also been threatened with fines of up to $12,000 for stopping people from coming onto their land through the VicGrid bill.

“Our farmers are the backbone of our state and the Liberals and Nationals will stand up to protect the prime agricultural land that underpins our food security and regional economies,” Mr O’Brien said.

The State Government said the changes bring electricity infrastructure in line with road, rail and water infrastructure where similar processes already exist.

Mr O’Brien said The Nationals and Liberals would repeal the laws if elected to government.