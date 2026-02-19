Off peak nippers program underway at Inverloch S.L.S.C.

The off-peak nippers program at the Inverloch S.L.S.C. has attracted more than 50 local participants for a series of mid-week training sessions.

Inverloch S.L.S.C. President Glenn Arnold with Club Captain Holly Foster and a large group of Inverloch off-peak nippers and volunteers. B13_0826

ANOTHER program of off-peak nippers is underway at the Inverloch S.L.S.C. attracting more than 50 local participants for a series of mid-week training sessions.

According to Club President Glenn Arnold the off peak nippers program is perfect for local families looking to stay active and connected outside the summer season.

“It’s our third off peak nippers season,” said Glenn.

“It’s designed to give children a fun and engaging introduction to lifesaving outside of the busy summer period. Unlike our traditional summer nippers program, which runs over the Christmas/New year break and includes a larger number of participants, off-peak nippers is a smaller, mid-week program that focuses on building surf safety awareness, confidence in the water, and teamwork in a relaxed environment.”

Josh Fotopolous and off-peak nippers from the Inverloch S.L.S.C. explaining what you must look for first on a surf beach. B15_0826

With smaller group sizes and paired age groups, children benefit from more personal attention and a supportive atmosphere. Each session finishes with a family BBQ to encourage community connection and friendships both on and off the beach.

Club Captain Holly Foster said it was a great opportunity for families who may be unavailable during summer or who simply want an extra opportunity for their children to experience all that nippers has to offer.

“We have a large community of locals who can’t participate in summer.”

Children are placed into groups based on their age ranging from 5 to 12.

Stuart Kilsty with a group of off-peak nippers sprinting along the Inverloch surf beach. B19_0826

Parent and guardian involvement is an essential part of the off-peak nippers program.

For safety reasons all parents are required to remain on the beach during the sessions and are encouraged to get involved by helping with roles such as water safety and activities or the BBQ roster.

“You don’t need to have a background in lifesaving to contribute,” said Holly.

Shannon Tregidga, Marcus Toomey, John Kilsby and Stuart Kilsby at the Inverloch S.L.S.C. out of season nippers program. B20_0826

“Every extra set of hands helps create a safe, fun, and welcoming environment for the children. Parent involvement not only ensures smooth running of the program but also helps build the strong, supportive community that Inverloch S.L.S.C. is known for.”

For more information go to islsc.org.au/lifesaving/education/off-peak-nippers-program/ or look for the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club community page on Facebook.