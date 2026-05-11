‘Old tech’ grant unlocks council’s $650,000

At the former Wonthaggi Secondary College site, from left, Cr Mat Morgan, Mayor Cr Brett Tessari and Cr Jon Temby with news that $632,000 in federal funding will help unlock the future of the long-vacant landmark.

JUST how a windfall Federal Government grant of $632,746 will be used to support the revitalising of the former Wonthaggi Secondary College site as a cultural and community hub is yet to be fully explained.

But it looks like freeing up the best part of $650,000 to improve Bass Coast Shire Council’s bottom line.

The funding, announced last Thursday through the latest round of the government’s Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program, is part of more than $23 million committed to five Victorian projects and $400 million nationally.

However, while the funds are welcome, Bass Coast Shire Council had already started preliminary work on a feasibility study for the old school, committing $350,000 in last year’s budget.

According to its December 2025 Quarterly Report, where the project was described as “underway”, $9455 of those funds had been spent year to date.

The council has been asked how it intends to reallocate what remains of that $350,000 from last year, and what it will do in the present draft budget, where a further $300,000 had been mooted.

Mayor Cr Brett Tessari warmly welcomed the funding boost.



“We thank the Australian Labor Government for this investment which will help us take meaningful steps toward unlocking the future potential of this significant site in the heart of Wonthaggi,” Cr Tessari said.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and we want to hear directly from our community about how this site could be shaped for the future.

“I encourage everyone to visit Engage Bass Coast and have their say.”

Federal Senator for Victoria Jess Walsh said the funding would deliver real benefits.

“This funding will deliver local jobs and a welcome revitalisation of the former site of the Wonthaggi Secondary College,” Senator Walsh said.

“I am proud to be a part of a government that delivers for communities like Wonthaggi across regional, rural and remote Australia.”

The site has sat idle since the end of 2019 when senior students moved to the new McKenzie Street campus, and reviving it has been a top advocacy priority for council.

The corner block at McBride Avenue and Watt Street is still owned and managed by the Victorian Department of Education.

Two well attended community walk-around sessions have been held and a third is this Sunday May 17 between 1pm and 2pm, before engagement closes on May 20.

Community housing has emerged as the clear favourite from those sessions, with residents pointing to Wonthaggi’s housing crisis and the central location as a natural fit.

Others claim there are more suitable locations for housing and such a use would represent a lost opportunity, favouring an arts precinct, community services and open space.

The site is steeped in the history of the town, occupied by the Wonthaggi Technical School from 1922 before merging with Wonthaggi High School in 1988 to form the dual-campus secondary college.

In the absence of action by the Education Department, locals have called on council to take a leadership role.

Security fencing around the deteriorating buildings has frustrated locals and the inaction was flagged at the last local government election as a missed opportunity for the town.

Submissions can still be made at engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/former-wonthaggi-secondary-college-site.