Buses, kinders and rebates in regional Budget wrap

Outgoing State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale alongside a regional bus as the 2026-27 Victorian Budget delivers more services for Cowes and Inverloch.

BASS Coast and South Gippsland have collected a string of wins in last week’s 2026-27 Victorian Budget including new bus services, a new Mirboo North kindergarten, a new Meeniyan early learning centre and the long-awaited planning funding for Leongatha’s heavy vehicle truck route.

Additional bus services between Cowes, Inverloch and Dandenong, and a co-ordinated Yarram-Leongatha-Melbourne run, are coming as part of a $100 million statewide bus uplift.

State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale said buses had been a consistent priority across the electorate.

“Since being elected back in 2018, buses have been in the top three priorities for every age group across the whole electorate and I am thrilled to see significant package to better service our suburbs, towns and regional areas,” Ms Crugnale said.

A new kindergarten will be built at Mirboo North Primary School as one of 22 new on-school kinders announced statewide.

State Labor MP Tom McIntosh confirmed the funding alongside Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn and Mirboo North and District Community Foundation executive officer Ruth Rogan.

Ms Blandthorn was in Meeniyan on the same visit to turn the first sod on the new Early Learning Victoria centre at 5 Geale Street, due to open in early 2027 with 57 places offering long day care, three-year-old kindergarten and pre-prep programs alongside Meeniyan Primary School.

The Budget also locked in planning and design funding for the Leongatha alternative truck route, the Strzelecki Highway between Mirboo North and Leongatha, the new Mirboo North CFA station and a new boat for Marine Search and Rescue at Port Welshpool.

On the Bass Coast side, $65 million is confirmed across Wonthaggi and Warragul hospitals for medical imaging, pharmacy and pathology pre-works.

Statewide cost of living measures include a 20 per cent rego rebate worth up to $186 for a single car or $372 for households with two.

Free public transport runs through May before half-price fares from June 1 to year’s end, while a $1.04 billion roads blitz earmarks 70 per cent for regional Victoria.

Mr McIntosh said the Budget delivered for local families.

“This Budget ensures families have the high-quality support they deserve close to home, while easing everyday cost of living pressures with free public transport and reduced rego,” Mr McIntosh said.

State Nationals leader Danny O’Brien and State Liberal leader Jess Wilson hit back in a joint statement, slamming a $7.7 billion cash deficit for 2026-27, net debt set to reach $199.3 billion by 2029-30 and a $6.87 billion emergency services tax bill.

“Victorians are paying more and getting less under Labor, with another deficit, more debt and more taxes locked in,” Mr O’Brien and Ms Wilson said.

“Regional Victorians keep being asked to carry the load while metropolitan Melbourne gets the lion’s share of the spend.”