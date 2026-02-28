Opaque transparency questioned as details remain limited

South Gippsland Shire Mayor Nathan Hersey spoke of the importance of members of the public being made aware of the subjects councillors are briefed on. A08_0826

SOUTH Gippsland Shire councillors continue to point to the publication of a Summary of Strategic Briefings in council meeting agendas as evidence of transparency, but for several reasons those summaries remain light on details.

The latest Summary of Strategic Briefings covers the period from November 13 last year to January 12 this year, with the stated purposes of the report being to provide a summary of the information presented to councillors and to support transparency around council decisions and actions.

A council spokesperson responded to the Sentinel-Times’ question about the lack of detail on discussions taking place during the noted councillor briefing sessions.

“A greater level of detail is not always possible as some items may be at an early stage, may not proceed further, or may involve commercially or financially sensitive information,” she said.

During the February council meeting, Mayor Nathan Hersey spoke of the importance of the Summary of Strategic Briefings.

“This is part of our transparency and the way we’re operating as a council in making sure that our community understands and has oversight of what it is that council is being briefed on and what it is that we’re discussing,” Cr Hersey said.

“There are no surprises in here,” he added, listing topics discussed in various council briefing sessions including property discussions, financial performance reports, grants, Coal Creek, youth strategy discussions and planning briefings.

One example noted is that of December 10 last year when councillors discussed what is described in the Summary of Strategic Briefings as “Leongatha

Library Options”.

That entry tells you that eight of nine South Gippsland Shire councillors participated, with Cr Bron Beach an apology, and that there were no conflicts of interest.

The Sentinel-Times requested further information as to what options were discussed for Leongatha Library but that proved to be an instance in which a greater level of detail is not possible due to reasons outlined earlier in this article.

Still, you cannot say you have not been told South Gippsland Shire councillors discussed Leongatha Library.