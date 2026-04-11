Panel to test Strzelecki Gums claims

A four-day panel hearing in May this year is expected to again underscore the significance of the Western Port Woodlands and why it needs to be protected.

LISTED as Vulnerable under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC) and as Threatened under the Victorian Flora and Fauna Guarantee Act 1988, the existence of Strzelecki Gums along a bush road at Grantville could hold the key to an important planning decision impacting sand mine operations in the area.

Last Monday, March 30, a government-appointed planning panel set the dates for a four-day hearing in May into an application to remove native vegetation along Stanley Road and McGrady Road, Grantville, to enable road upgrades for the Grantville Quarry.

The application was rejected by the Bass Coast Shire Council in February last year, under a concerted campaign by residents of the adjoining Adams Estate, and taken to VCAT on appeal by the proponent Heidelberg Materials Australia Pty Ltd, formerly Hanson Australia.

From there the Minister for Planning called it in and referred it to the Priority Projects Standing Advisory Committee for advice and recommendations.

A public online hearing into the matter by Microsoft Teams video will be held between Monday, May 4 and Friday May 8, 2026 where it has been agreed between the council and the proponent to jointly engage a taxonomist to confirm the identification of the disputed Strzelecki Gums in the target area.

A spokesperson for the Western Port Woodlands group, Catherine Watson, said the planning panel forum was a more suitable place to have environmental issues tested than VCAT.

“VCAT tends to be more planning focused so it’s better that the Minister did call it in and refer it to a panel,” Ms Watson said.

Asked if there were Strzelecki Gums in the area targeted for clearing, Ms

Watson said that was one of the key questions.

Ms Watson said the proponent already had approval to open up a new sand mine, which would be accessed via Stanley Road and McGrady Road but needed to clear native vegetation along the route for its trucks and machinery.

In other Western Port Woodlands news, the Bass Coast Shire Council has commenced the process of identifying potential biolinks corridors and other priority areas in the woodlands area ahead of advocating for those areas to be protected by the State Government.

The shire already has identified the research project for advocacy, seeking $250,000 from the State Government to identify potential biolinks and $250,000 to implement appropriate planning controls.

Should these projects fail to be funded, the council will try to make it an election issue in the run up to the November 2026 poll.

Councillors recently participated in the production of an ASMR-style advocacy reel, highlighting the ecological significance of the Western Port Woodlands.