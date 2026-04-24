Phillip Island singer-songwriter releases Sunderland Studio EP

Phillip Island singer-songwriter Mark Howard has released his latest EP Live at Sunderland Studio.

LOCAL Phillip Island singer-songwriter Mark Howard has released his latest EP, ‘Live at Sunderland Studio’, a three-track recording capturing his songs in authentic and stripped forms to reflect the feeling of his live performances.

The EP was recorded at Sunderland Studio on Phillip Island last May after Howard performed more than 300 shows in the past three years.

The release allows those live moments to live on in the homes of listeners.

Howard’s journey on the road has taken him across Bass Coast and well beyond, performing around Australia at festivals including Adelaide Fringe and TIDAL, as well as international platforms such as Buxton Fringe Festival in the UK, and in Japan last September and October.

Despite the international audience, ‘Live at Sunderland Studio’ remains intentionally close to home.

The warmth of an acoustic guitar and Howard’s lyrics, the violin, mandolin, keys, bass and percussion shift amongst the words, peeling back to that raw performance.

“I write mostly with just my acoustic guitar. Once the songs go to the studio, they’re dressed up, wined and dined, but when they have to leave to go on the road, they return hurtled back to earth with no frills attached,” Howard said.

Landing radio plays, premieres and playlists over the course of his music career, Howard has received nominations for six AIR awards and produced two number one songs in the regional AMRAP charts.

Reflective of Howard’s journey, the three-track release opens with the quiet and reflective ‘Here I Am’ before shifting into the irresistible desire of ‘My Girl Is on Fire’ and closing with ‘I Am Not Afraid’, a track choosing to move forward in clarity, where the audience joins in singing and clapping, reminding the listener of the emotional connection between performer and crowd.

Those who listen to the EP on Bandcamp will also receive the exclusive bonus track ‘To be a Man is a Curse’.

Howard said the EP was about returning to the core of his songwriting.

“The song was intended to have a live feel and sound like a bunch of folk in a barn having a wild ol’ time. The vision finally came to fruition for the live recording,” he said.

Engineered and produced by Dave Prideaux and Mark Howard, the EP was recorded by Rob Turton, mixed by Dave Prideaux and mastered by Dave Stepford at Stepford Studio.

“I’ll travel just about anywhere to chase that moment when the room meets the music and there’s a real, shared connection. That’s what keeps me moving,” Howard said.

Howard returns to tour throughout regional Victoria this April and May, with tickets and dates available at markhowardmusic.com/tour-dates.