Police launch Operation Arid ahead of long weekend

Bass Coast among highest-collision areas for Labour Day weekend as police target high-risk driving across Victoria.

Operation Arid will run from Friday March 6 to Monday March 9.

POLICE are urging drivers to take extra care on the roads this Labour Day long weekend as March continues to be the most dangerous month on Victorian roads.

Operation Arid will run from Friday March 6 to Monday March 9 with state and local highway patrols targeting high-risk driving and traffic offences across the state.

Bass Coast was among the regional areas with the highest number of collisions over last year's Labour Day long weekend along with Warrnambool, Surf Coast and East Gippsland.

March recorded more than 1600 injury collisions across Victoria in 2025 including 23 fatalities.

Collisions over the Labour Day long weekend increased 15 per cent on the previous year.

Road Policing Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith said police would have a major presence on the state's roads.

"March continues to be associated with road trauma and we need to put a stop to it," Mr Goldsmith said.

"We don't want to see another month with record numbers of collisions so police will have a major presence on the state's roads this long weekend."

Mr Goldsmith said officers would be targeting high-risk behaviours including speed, fatigue, drink and drug driving.

"We'll be targeting those high-risk behaviours and locations and prioritising at-risk road users to ensure safety is paramount and everyone is adhering to the road rules," he said.

"It only takes one second of distraction or to make a basic driving error that results in a collision so we're urging everyone to focus on their driving and remain alert behind the wheel."

Rear-end collisions were the most common crash type over last year's long weekend.

Injury collisions involving speed, fatigue, motorcyclists, cyclists and e-rideables have all historically peaked in March.

Police warned motorists to expect widespread alcohol and drug testing particularly around major events being held across the state.

"Be patient and allow plenty of travel time," Mr Goldsmith said.

"It's going to be a busy weekend across the state's roads and we want to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely."

For more information visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.