Rare find in Wonthaggi opportunity shop

An old English indenture document dating back to 1719 was found hidden away in the South Gippsland Animal Aid Paws Galore Thrift Shop in Watt Street Wonthaggi.

An avid collector for many years George Leeves was surprised at the age of a document he discovered at the Paws Galore Thrift Shop in Watt Street Wonthaggi. B05_1726

LOCAL opportunity shops can be a treasure trove of historical memorabilia, but not even a keen collector would expect to find a 300-year-old document in Wonthaggi.

Hidden away in the South Gippsland Animal Aid Paws Galore Thrift Shop in Watt Street, local resident George Leeves found an English indenture document dating back to 1719.

An avid collector for 30 years Mr Leeves said it was rare to find a document of that age locally in such good condition. The indenture signed by John Bearcroft was most likely an agreement for apprentices or tradesmen to undertake gardening and general repairs at Meer Hall or Mere Hall in Worcestershire England.

Mere Hall was built around 1560 and is an historically significant house best known for its distinctive half-timbered architecture and 17th century formal gardens.

The Bearcroft family held the estate for centuries dating back to at least the 14th century, with the current structure often cited as being built around 1560. The property remained a private home with additions in the 17th and 19th centuries.

Although little is known about John Bearcroft it seems he may never have actually lived at Mere Hall although it is thought he was responsible for the upkeep of the home.

Revenue stamps with indentured seals are highly collectable according to Mr Leeves.

In good condition Mr Leeves said the value of historical documents such as the Mere Hallind indenture could range from moderate to high value depending on the historical significance of the document and the date.

It has been estimated a 1719 English indenture related to Mere Hall on vellum with tax stamps would generally be valued at between $80 and $250, or a little higher for documents in pristine condition complete with wax seals.

Indentures and Deed Polls were at the time the two major forms of documentation.

The Paws Galore Thrift Shop can be found at 74A Watt Street Wonthaggi, and every purchase supports South Gippsland Animal Aid's mission to rescue, nurture, and find loving homes for abandoned kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.