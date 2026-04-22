Bunyip too strong for Poowong at home

Thomas Sherar lays a tackle on a Bunyip opponent. Photo: Jeff Tull.

By Geoff Wyatt



POOWONG went down to Bunyip by 65 points in Round 2 at the Poowong Recreation Reserve on Saturday with the visitors running away in the second half.



The ground was in good condition after recent rain and a large crowd gathered in overcast still conditions.



Poowong made one change for the match with Thomas Kervin from Pakenham coming in for Mitch van’t Hof who returned to Darwin for work.



Bunyip kicked the opening goal before Calvin Langford responded for Poowong from a kick out of bounds.



Much of the first quarter was played between the half-back lines with Mathew Roberts working hard to kick Poowong’s second.



Bunyip added three goals to open up the game before Alex Henshall kicked Poowong’s third.



Just on quarter time a Bunyip player was reported and received a yellow card.



Quarter time: Bunyip 4.1 (25) Poowong 3.0 (18).



Both sides worked hard in the second term with defences put under pressure from quick ball movement.



Bunyip started the quarter one player down for 15 minutes and Conor Cunningham capitalised with a goal for Poowong.



Bunyip’s strong marking and experience in the midfield then began to turn the game with a three-goal burst.



Poowong came under sustained pressure and kicks in front of goal drifted off line.



Half time: Bunyip 8.7 (55) Poowong 4.2 (26).



Bunyip controlled clearances and first use of the ball into the third quarter with Poowong’s defence led by David O’Neill and supported by Tom Sheedy working hard to repel the visitors.



Poowong struggled to capitalise going forward with kicks delivered under pressure failing to hit targets inside 50.



Bunyip were inaccurate with 2.8 for the quarter to Poowong’s 1.2 with the Poowong goal coming from a Cunningham mark.



Three-quarter time: Bunyip 10.14 (74) Poowong 5.4 (34).



Jett Blackwood and Joel Norton were working hard around the ground for Poowong.



With Poowong players tiring and Bunyip winning the ball out of the centre the visitors added 5.3 in the final term to seal the result.



Thomas Sherar kicked a late Poowong goal on the siren.



Final: Bunyip 15.17 (107) Poowong 6.6 (42).



Bunyip will challenge plenty of sides this season with their experienced players strengthening their list.



On the netball court Poowong won in Seniors drew the Under 17s and won the



Under 15s with losses in B and C Grade and the Under 13s.



Poowong hosts Catani this coming Saturday Anzac Day with all four football grades scheduled.



Football starts at 8.45am.