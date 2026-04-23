Nyora sign off on thrilling season

Nyora Cricket Club’s 2025/26 award winners were Daniel Esler, Keith Maclure, Tully Bernaldo, Kaiden Ward, Jaylen Waixel, Lincoln Brock, Lochie Row, Colin Knox, Benn Hayes, Mitchell Rowe, Aaron Thompson and Reece Cordeux. Absent: Myles Cordeux, Elijah Le Serve and Travis White.

NYORA Cricket Club wrapped up its 2025/26 season with its presentation night recently.



The club had a successful year, which included a flag won by the B2 side.



“It was a great opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments from the season. B Grade had a fantastic season. They really dug in during the second half and won the flag with a well-balanced team effort,” Nyora’s Adam White said.



B Grade will be promoted to the B1 competition next season.



“Next season, we want to be consistent and maintain our spot in B1,” White said.



For Nyora, preseason will kick off again in Pakenham in August.



New players are always welcome, and everyone is

encouraged to keep an eye out on the Facebook page for updates.



The 2025/26 award winners were: A Grade: Myles Cordeux batting; Aaron Thompson bowling; Reece Cordeux bowling aggregate and Roy Pearce Best All Rounder; Daniel Esler century.



B Grade: Colin Knox batting and Club Champion (Les Glover Award); Lincoln Brock bowling; Tully Bernaldo fielding; Benn Hayes century.



C Grade: Keith Maclure batting; Elijah Le Serve bowling; Travis Whiteside fielding; Kaiden Ward encouragement award.



Coaches award: Jaylen Waixel.



Clubman of the Year: Lochie Row.



Most Improved: Mitchell Rowe (and five wickets).