Record-breaking Austral auction for the kids

Former Carlton champion Anthony Koutoufides supported auctioneers Jimmy Kyle and Stuart Jenkin, and sold one of his framed Blues jumpers, signing it for local buyer Iain Riddell.

Auctioneers Stuart Jenkin and Jimmy Kyle take charge at the Good Friday Appeal event at Korumburra’s Austral Hotel.

FRIDAY’S Austral Hotel auction contributed a whopping $19,162 to the Good Friday Appeal, Korumburra locals turning out in force, and a staggering 123 items sold, having been donated by Korumburra and Leongatha businesses.

Despite increasingly difficult financial times, with rising fuel costs adding to the mounting challenges, the generosity of bidders set a new record, comfortably surpassing last year’s excellent tally of $13,000.

Former Carlton champion Anthony Koutoufides supported auctioneers Jimmy Kyle and Stuart Jenkin, and sold one of his framed Blues jumpers, signing it for local buyer Iain Riddell, who requested the price not be published.

A small electric ‘Can-Am’ car in bright green, suited to two small children, attracted the night’s top bid, knocked down for $1,600, while a barbecue went for $600.

Melissa Dixon of Uncle Bob's Club described the night and result as “amazing”, labelling Kouta’s efforts in selling his jumper as one of the evening’s highlights, as he was encouraged to talk himself up to promote it.

“It never ceases to amaze me that people are still generously giving, but it is a fantastic cause,” Melissa said of the fact that people find a way to contribute regardless of challenging times.

Local, and Carlton fan, Iain Riddell is delighted to secure Anthony Koutoufides’ jumper at Friday’s Austral Hotel auction to raise funds for The Royal Children's Hospital.

As one of the auction’s organisers, she is greatly appreciative of bidders and the business operators who donate items for sale.

She gave credit to the expertise of the auctioneers.

“Jimmy and Stuey are always very entertaining,” Melissa said, noting they know many of the bidders and do a great job of hyping everyone up and encouraging people to bid.

“You don’t even really have to ask them,” she said of the pair’s ongoing commitment to the cause and the Austral auction.

Being an auction for an Easter cause, there is an appropriate tradition of selling hot cross buns last.

“They always go for over $20 for half a dozen,” Melissa said, the buns having been donated by both the town’s bakeries.