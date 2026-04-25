Respectful and moving remembrance services in Leongatha

Leongatha Secondary College School Captains Georgia Bell, Macy Elliott and Peyton Callahan are ready to pay respects at the town's commemorative service.

A HEALTHY crowd was bathed in glorious sunshine during Leongatha’s short outdoor Anzac commemorative service at the war memorial, before people headed into the Memorial Hall for a longer community service.

HMAS Cerberus provided the Catafalque Party, Leongatha RSL President Bill Verboon recited the Ode of Remembrance and wreaths were laid to the accompaniment of the South Gippsland Shire Brass Band playing ‘Abide with Me’.

Ken Koetsveld (Second Lieutenant), Samantha Smith (Captain) and Herbert Wildes (First Lieutenant) represent Nerrena Fire Brigade.

Grade 6 leaders Annabelle Macey, Sadie Renden and Nicola Davies represent Leongatha Primary School.

Leongatha Girl Guides Isla and Lacey with leader Robyn Begg.

Representatives of HMAS Cerberus head for the Leongatha war memorial, forming the Catafalque Party.

Proceedings indoors commenced with a rousing performance of ‘God Save the King’ by the South Gippsland Singers, with audience accompaniment.

Reverend Damien King led the gathering in prayer.

Lieutenant Kelly Clarke who serves with the Royal Australian Navy, which she joined in 2011, gave the address.

She highlighted the importance of community support for those who serve and the reassurance it provides them that such service is valued and sacrifices are recognised.

“Every Australian can take part in remembrance by attending Anzac Day ceremonies, by sharing stories and photographs, by listening, learning, and passing on the legacy to younger generations,” Lieutenant Clarke said.

“In doing so we can ensure memory does not fade and that service is never taken for granted.”

Lieutenant Kelly Clarke speaks in the Leongatha Memorial Hall, reminding people they all have a part to play on Anzac Day.

Leongatha Secondary College Captains Macy Elliott, Peyton Callahan and Georgia Bell combined to deliver an assured Anzac Requiem.

Jim Pickersgill led other members of the South Gippsland Singers into the song ‘In Flanders Fields’ with a delightful solo introduction.

Leongatha RSL General Manager Greg Nugent spoke of the Kokoda Scholarship recipients, Year 11 students Rose Bowler of Mary Mackillop Catholic Regional College and Bede Challis of Leongatha Secondary College who leave in late June to tackle the Kokoda Track.

The Leongatha Subbranch announced the establishment of that scholarship on Anzac Day last year.

Mr Nugent said the recipients were chosen through an exhaustive selection process that included a panel interview.

He spoke of the tremendous community buy-in.

“The cost to send them over was about $15,000, which we’d put aside, but out of fundraising and community contributions, without us putting money into it, we’ve got about $16,500 in the kitty,” Mr Nugent said, expressing hopes that the generosity will mean three Leongatha Year 11 students can be sent to Kokoda next year.

Leongatha RSL General Manager Greg Nugent speaks about the upcoming Kokoda adventure for two Leongatha Year 11 students.

A wonderful service concluded with a brief but fun 1914 singalong, that included ‘It’s a Long Way to Tipperary’.

Vincent Campisi represents the TPI Association.

Airlie and Adrian Smith are descendants of Light Horseman Patrick James Smith whose medals Airlie wears with pride.