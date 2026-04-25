Glen Alvie cricketers celebrate successes

Glen Alvie club president David Hynes was inducted as a life member at Friday’s presentation night. He is pictured with fellow life members Rex Thorn, Russell Matthews and Pete Roberts.

FOLLOWING a season of success, Glen Alvie Cricket Club held its presentation night at The Clubhouse on Friday night.



Glen Alvie’s cricketers performed well across the 2025/26 season, resulting in 13 invitees to the recent Leongatha and District Cricket Association presentation.



“We are one of the smallest clubs in the league and we were proud to have the equal highest number of invitees,” Glen Alvie club president David Hynes said.



Hynes congratulated the club’s C Grade side, which competed in the grand final and conducted themselves extremely well.



“It was an enjoyable season. It was a pleasure to watch everyone evolve as individuals and as a team, and the next generation start to come through,” Hynes said.



“It’s not just about the wins. It’s about development, and it’s something we’ve been working on for a long time.”



Glen Alvie Cricket Club has been successful in its junior recruitment and is looking at having a standalone U17s side next season.



Hynes congratulated the award winners on the night.



“It was great to see some old faces and some new faces amongst the awardees.



They all absolutely deserve the accolades they get.”



Hynes will be stepping down as president, with a new president set to be elected at the club’s annual general meeting.



“I’m excited to see who steps up and where they take the club,” he said.



“Special mention goes to life member Pete Roberts, who is also stepping down after a continuous 20 years on the committee. If we don’t step down, it doesn’t provide space for someone else to step up.”



Glen Alvie Cricket Club thanked The Clubhouse for putting on a fantastic night.

Matt Donohue presented Glen Alvie’s junior awards to Harvey Smith (fielding), Will Simmons (batting), Lucas McRae (bowling and Cricketer of the Year), Archie Moore (LDCA Team of the Year) and Archie Donohue (LDCA Team of the Year).

Nate and Grace Luff were awarded the Pieter Loos Legend’s Moment Award at Glen Alvie Cricket Club’s presentation.

Glen Alvie Cricket Club president David Hynes awarded the President’s Award to Ian Thorn.

Rex Thorn presented this season’s Rex Thorn medal to Matt Donohue.

Glen Alvie’s C Grade award winners were Ian Thorn (batting), Charlie Anderson (fielding) and Pieter Loos (bowling and Cricketer of the Year).

The B Grade award winners for Glen Alvie were Glenn Moore (fielding), Steve Smith (batting) and Lachlan McRae (bowling).

Glen Alvie’s Women’s awards went to Ella Cargill (fielding), Gaby Hynes (batting, bowling and Cricketer of the Year) and Caroline Moore (fielding).