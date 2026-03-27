Rising fuel prices put pressure on seafood prices for Easter

With many fishermen choosing to keep their boats tied up at the dock the high cost of diesel is putting fresh seafood prices under pressure for Easter.

Wolfgang Platzer General Manager of the San Remo Fisherman's Co-Op has urged us to buy local this Easter. B15_1126

THE high cost of diesel is putting fresh seafood prices under increasing pressure as the Gippsland fishing industry urges us to buy local ahead of Good Friday.

Some fishermen are choosing to keep their boats tied up at the dock as the price of diesel skyrockets, restricting supply and forcing up seafood prices in city markets.

“Buy local and support our local fishing industry,” said Wolfgang Platzer, General Manager of the San Remo Fisherman's Co-Op.

Gummy shark is the primary target fish for the majority of fishing boats out of San Remo.

Gummy fillets are sweet, delicate and boneless. Another favourite is Southern Rock Lobster, a sweet, delicate, firm white flesh with a rich ‘sea spray’ flavour and a generous meat-to-shell ratio almost double that of other lobster species.

Some of the other popular species in Gippsland are flathead, whiting, prawns, scallop, crabs and duck fish. The San Remo Fisherman's Co-Op is known by locals simply as the Co-op and has been servicing the needs of the local fishing fleet since 1948.

Seafood choices this Easter include live and cooked lobster, fish, prawns, oysters, scallops, abalone and more. A popular local secret is duck fish, which is one of the best-tasting fish in Bass Strait with a very firm, sweet flesh and a wonderful, delicate flavour.

The Lakes Entrance Fishermen’s Co-op said it was trying to keep prices stable; however, Gippsland prawns may be a little harder to source over Easter this year because of the phases of the moon.

“Prawns don’t like light, and a full moon over Easter will make it difficult for the prawn fishermen; they’re not happy,” said the Co-op.

An alternative to prawns may be sweet and succulent Bass Strait scallops with a rich creamy orange roe, sustainably fished under strict conditions from April to December.

Port Albert Seafoods has advised it currently has fresh Rock Flathead, Garfish and Flounder available, but that could change according to availability.

“We sell fresh off the boat,” said Wendy Palmer.

“It could be anything.”

Ms Palmer said they were trying to keep prices as low as they could, but with the price of fuel continuing to go up, it was getting harder.

“We were spending $700 to $800 a week on fuel before the price rise, and now fuel is costing us $2,000 a week,” said Ms Palmer.

“It depends on the weather and how many times we go out.”

When buying seafood, the advice from fishmongers is don’t be shy.

“When you’re at the counter, get up close and personal.”

Shiny skin, firm flesh that springs back when pressed, bright pink-red gills, and a clean sea smell are all green lights for fresh seafood. Shellfish should be closed or snap shut when tapped, and crabs should feel heavy.