San Remo foreshore cash grab fears prompt council action

Bass Coast Shire Councillor Jan Thompson has alerted the community to concerns she has that the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) is looking to raid the San Remo Foreshore Committee of Management’s coffers to fix problems at the Lang Lang Foreshore.

Bass Coast Council is concerned funding reserves built up by the San Remo Foreshore Committee of Management could be raided to fix problems at Lang Lang.

BASS Coast Shire Councillor Jan Thompson has alerted the community to concerns she has that the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) is looking to raid the San Remo Foreshore Committee of Management’s coffers to fix problems at the Lang Lang Foreshore.

Seeking to protect San Remo from the threat, Cr Thompson has put forward a Notice of Motion to this Wednesday’s council meeting, calling on the shire to take over management of the San Remo Foreshore Committee of management.

“I am concerned that the funding set aside for San Remo will be redirected to Lang Lang,” said Cr Thompson in her explanation for moving the motion.

“Committees of Management for both San Remo and Lang Lang are currently made up of officers from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Change,” said Cr Thompson, where once they included community members."

“Currently, the Bass Coast Shire Council maintains the San Remo Foreshore with no formal agreement or payment since 2010 after the San Remo Foreshore Committee ceased to operate.

“The owners of the San Remo Beachfront Caravan Park, which is on DEECA land, also maintain the foreshore adjacent to their caravan park. Rental funds to DEECA from the caravan park are in a reserve but are not being utilised by the committee,” she said.

“Advice from officers indicates DEECA are proposing to set up one foreshore committee merging San Remo and Lang Lang together.”

Cr Thompson explains that the Lang Lang foreshore area overlaps two councils, Cardinia and Bass Coast Shire Council.

“Lang Lang foreshore is at risk and will require a large amount of money to protect and preserve the foreshore,” said Cr Thompson.

“I am concerned that the funding set aside for San Remo will be redirected to Lang Lang,” she said.

Council is requesting all funds from the San Remo Structure Plan be retained in San Remo for local projects and maintenance whilst we continue to explore the possibility of council taking responsibility for the San Remo foreshore.

Cr Thompson’s bombshell notice of motion reads as follows:

That Council write to the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) to:

1. Express interest in entering into discussions regarding Council becoming the Committee of Management for the San Remo Foreshore;

2. Request that while discussions occur DEECA does not progress any merger between the San Remo and Lang Lang Foreshore Committees;

3. Request that while discussions occur funds within the San Remo Foreshore Committee reserve remain quarantined for use in San Remo only; and,

4. Request that a further report be presented to the August 2026 Council meeting outlining the progress of discussions.

Council offers have responded to the initiative by saying the San Remo Structure Plan and Urban Design Framework provides clear direction for future improvements to the San Remo Foreshore area.

“To be able to deliver on this vision, officers have commenced discussions with DEECA representatives regarding Council becoming the appointed Committee of Management. A range of information related to the operation and maintenance of the foreshore area has been requested from DEECA and once received, it is hoped that discussions can commence regarding the potential for Council to manage the land.