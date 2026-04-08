San Remo walks tall with $73,847 for ‘the Kids’

Lenny Dalton, Steph Hallam, Maddy Hallam and Edward Hallam with Sadie and the two dogs ‘Skippy’ and ‘Scout’ head out on the Walk for Kids event, 7.5km from Kilcunda to San Remo for the Royal Children’s Hospital Appeal.

ON THE regional tally board for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal, San Remo is listed as raising $73,847.96.

It is not all that far behind Bendigo with $107,469.94.

And they do it with a community effort that includes some major events on the day including the Walk for Kids event, San Remo Hotel and traders activities $43,000, the San Remo CFA $18,141 and Jim’s Bait and Tackle Fishing Comp $3850, plus online donations still being tallied.

“We also held a trivia night a month ago attracting 24 tables to the San Remo Recreation Centre to make up for the $7500 that ‘Frosty’ Miller donated last year when he sold the two cows he fed up and sold,” Veronica Williams of the San Remo Hotel said.

“We had Bluey and activities back at the pub when the families finished the walk, and there was a silent auction through the afternoon with two auctions, one at 2pm and another at 5.30pm with Danny and Trav providing the music and Dave busking in the morning.”

The walks consist of a 7.5km George Bass Coastal Walk from Kilcunda to San Remo and a 3km family-friendly town walk with buses ferrying people to the Shelley Beach carpark on Good Friday morning.

In all 320 people did the walks.

“It was a great day and a great effort by the CFA and all of our volunteers.”