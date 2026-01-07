SCORCHER!! What are you doing to stay cool

BEACHES from Tidal River to Walkerville and Inverloch to Cowes were filling fast with families by 9.30 on Wednesday morning but by 11am the mercury was already touching 35 degrees Celsius, headed towards the old 100-degree Fahrenheit mark.

Taking a cool leap off the Cowes Jetty was one way to beat the heat as temperatures soared towards 100 Fahrenheit in the old measure or 35 Celsius plus by early morning.

Some chose the shelter of colourful umbrellas or mini-marquees, while the kids were down by the water paddling or on boogie boards, and typically, out on the Cowes Jetty groups of teenage boys were leaping off the pier to shouts of approval from their mates.

The Wildlifecoast Cruises ferry had arrived ahead of a cruise to Seal Rocks, there were sailboats out in the bay, three jetskis zooming quickly past and the surf lifesavers had set up their red and yellow swimming flags.

But even after venturing down to the beach for a swim, it was already baking-hot by the time you got back to your accommodation.

There were plenty of ways to stay cool at the start of Victoria's first serious heat wave in six years, this picture of Warley Point and Cowes West Beach.

The predicted top of 40-plus degrees already looked likely and while winds were light, the declaration of a Total Fire Ban in the Central district of Victoria, including Bass Coast, already looked warranted, especially in light of a number of fire callouts across both the Bass Coast and South Gippsland shires in recent days.

This was highlighted by the suspicious fire in the Wonthaggi Wetlands shortly before 8pm on Tuesday night, January 6.

Emergency Management Victoria is urging everyone to prepare for a dangerous few days of extreme heat and fire risk, with severe to extreme heatwave conditions remaining in place until Saturday.

With temperatures soaring into the mid 40s broadly across the state today, before peaking on Friday, this level and intensity of a heatwave has not been felt by Victorians since the summer of 2019.

“It is really important people take the actions needed to protect themselves and their family from both the heat and elevated fire danger today,” said State Control Centre State Response Controller, Garry Cook.

“Have your bushfire plan ready to go and be prepared to leave early.

“Understand how the increased fire risk will impact you, consider if your plan covers all contingencies and download the VicEmergency App to stay well informed throughout the day.

“With temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees, stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, stay cool indoors, check in on loved ones and reschedule activities where possible.”

Victorians are reminded to never rely on one channel for emergency information. Connect to official sources of emergency information, including:

* VicEmergency app

* www.emergency.vic.gov.au

* Tune in to local emergency broadcasters such as ABC local radio, commercial and select community radio stations, or SkyNews TV

* Call the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226

* Follow VicEmergency on Facebook and X.

Also download the Beachsafe app HERE

An extreme heatwave warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) for Northern Country, North East, East Gippsland, West and South Gippsland districts, while the remainder of the state is under a severe heatwave warning.

Total Fire Bans (TFB) are in place today (Wednesday) for the Wimmera, South West and Central districts, following Extreme Fire Danger Ratings. No fire can be lit or allowed to stay alight in the open air until 11:59 pm tonight in all three districts.

Elsewhere High Fire Danger Ratings are in place.

Hot, dry and windy conditions can cause fires to spread quickly and be extremely dangerous. This can make it hard for firefighters to suppress a fire should one break out. People should be prepared to leave early and action their bushfire plan.