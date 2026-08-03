Senior Property Manager
Alex Scott & Staff Real Estate is seeking a Senior Property Manager to join our Cowes office.
Take over a well-established, well-maintained portfolio with support from experienced management, HR, in-house IT and established systems.
Requirements:
• Property management experience
• Current Agent’s Representative Certificate or Real Estate Licence
• Current Driver’s Licence
• Strong customer service, communication and computer skills
Duties:
End to End portfolio management, leasing, inspections, maintenance, arrears, appraisals, growth.
Full-time position. Salary negotiable based on experience. Company vehicle provided. All applications and enquiries will be treated in the strictest confidence.
Enquiries or to apply, contact:
Kathryn Williams, Head of Property Management kathrynwilliams@alexscott.com.au
or Louise McKay, HR Manager louise@alexscott.com.au