Alex Scott & Staff Real Estate is seeking a Senior Property Manager to join our Cowes office.

Take over a well-established, well-maintained portfolio with support from experienced management, HR, in-house IT and established systems.

Requirements:

• Property management experience

• Current Agent’s Representative Certificate or Real Estate Licence

• Current Driver’s Licence

• Strong customer service, communication and computer skills

Duties:

End to End portfolio management, leasing, inspections, maintenance, arrears, appraisals, growth.

Full-time position. Salary negotiable based on experience. Company vehicle provided. All applications and enquiries will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Enquiries or to apply, contact:

Kathryn Williams, Head of Property Management kathrynwilliams@alexscott.com.au

or Louise McKay, HR Manager louise@alexscott.com.au