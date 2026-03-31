Sensory garden opens at Korumburra Primary School

South Gippsland Shire Citizen of the Year Val Wilson cuts the ribbon to open the sensory garden.

STUDENTS, a pride of Lions, a Men’s Shed representative, and those in charge at Korumburra Primary School celebrated the opening of its sensory garden on Friday afternoon, South Gippsland Shire Citizen of the Year Val Wilson cutting the ribbon to the unusual musical accompaniment of ACDC’s Thunderstruck.

“It’s all about community engagement and enrichment, children’s education and having a safe place for kids who are neurodiverse. If they’re acting out, they’ve got somewhere comfortable to come to,” Korumburra Lions Club President Jan Hutton said.

The club’s members threw themselves into the sensory garden project, keen to support local youth, a key focus of the Lions.

Community involvement extended to the Korumburra Men’s Shed, which contributed wooden benches to the garden, with Ken Miller leading that project and assisted by other Shed members.

The school’s woodworking club, under the guidance of Education Support Glen Dalton, created signs for the garden.

Jan acknowledged the school parents and children who contributed plants to the garden.

Some 30 plants were added to the existing garden, turning it into a sensory garden.

Assistant Principal Nicholas Besley thanked the Lions Club for approaching the school with the idea of creating a sensory garden.

“It’s been a fantastic project from start to finish, and it’s been wonderful to get the community, students and families involved,” he said.

The opening of the sensory garden is celebrated at Korumburra Primary School.

During her speech, President Jan said that while Lions Club members will keep an eye on the garden, they may just pass on some gardening skills to students.

She spoke of the importance of the sensory garden for students facing challenges at school.

“If you’re finding it difficult in the classroom, your teacher aide can bring you out, and you can sit under the tree and calm down,” Jan said.

This scribe will remember that calming opportunity next time a line of arriving vehicles blocks his car in its parking place.

Elements of the sensory garden stimulate the various senses, including the fragrances of rosemary and mint bush, the softness of lamb's ears, the flavour of passionfruit, and the colour of begonia.

Grade 6 students Ivy, Indie and Layla are joined by a pride of Lions, those in charge at the school and a representative of Korumburra Men’s Shed.

The sensory garden project ties in with the philosophy behind the Lions Green Canopy Environment Project, which aims to promote the planting of at least a million trees in Australia from its 2024 inception through until its June 2027 conclusion.