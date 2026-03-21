SGYC excels at Victorian Impulse championships

Matthew Kiely and Tanith Ryan with their trophies from the Victorian Impulse State Championships.

By Bruce Wardley



COMMODORE of the South Gippsland Yacht Club Matthew Kiely excelled at the 2026 Victorian Impulse State Championships sailed at Portarlington.



Eight races were completed, six of them in strong conditions on both Saturday afternoon and Sunday.



The final two races were held in light conditions on Monday.



There were 30 entrants in the competition all sailing four-metre Impulse dinghies.



Matt Kiely won the Championship with 14 points including three heat wins ahead of second placed Peter Kemp from Beaumaris and Jonothan Pulham from Albert Park.



Other South Gippsland Yacht Club representatives were Tanith Ryan, Geoff Rippingale, Mark Membrey and Toby Leppin.



A very notable effort over the weekend was by Tanith Ryan in a borrowed Impulse that she had only sailed for a couple of very short stints.



Tanith was given an award by the race officers for her effort in the windy conditions.



She had a few swims, accumulated a few bruises but survived to tell the tale.



Conditions were equally as windy on Sunday, so Tanith switched to the smaller 6.6 sq m sail which she mentioned made the boat a bit more controllable like the Sabre that she sails regularly.



Even with two races not contested on Sunday, Tanith still managed to come a credible 24th overall.



Well done Tanith for her tenacity in competing in her first ever Impulse event and her first ever State Championships.



Tanith was also awarded winner of the ladies and the 6.6 sq m divisions.



Toby Leppin managed to secure a heat win in the last race of the series and was fifth overall.



Geoff Rippingale and Mark Membrey along with several others struggled with the heavy conditions and did not compete in all races.



They were placed 21st and 26th.