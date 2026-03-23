Six wins in a row for Woolamai Horse of the Year Magnardo
Woolamai Horse of the Year Magnardo trained by Reece Goodwin and ridden by Maddison Morris won Race 2 at the Woolamai Phillip Island Health Hub charity race day. Trainer of the Year for the 2nd year in a row was Troy Kilgower and Jockey of the Year was Shaun Cooper.
SIX wins in a row for 4-year-old bay mare Magnardo, securing Horse of the Year at Woolamai it was a day for winners at the Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day.
Troy Kilgower took home the trophy for Trainer of the Year for the second year in a row, and jockey Jack Virgona finished the day with a winning double.
Steering home the magnificent Reece Goodwin-trained Magnardo for a thrilling win in Race 2, jockey Maddison Morris locked in Horse of the Year for Magnardo owner Colin Twigg (11) ahead of Persuasive Star (6) and Doubt I’m Rich (5).
Troy Kilgower secured his second Trainer of the Year trophy after a photo finish in Race 5 for Littlebirdie and veteran jockey Ray Douglas. It was a tight finish for Trainer of the Year with Troy Kilgower (18) finishing ahead of Reece Goodwin (15) and Geoff Brunsdon (10).
Jockey of the year was Shaun Cooper (29), finishing ahead of Leigh Taylor (25) and Maddison Morris (19). Jack Virgona celebrated a winning double with a win in Race 3 on Luv Me Luv You and Theo Five in Race 6, the last race of the day.
Woolamai & District Racing Club President Bruce Spiden was recognised with a Life Membership for decades of outstanding service, including his early days as a barrier attendant and more than 20 years’ service as Clerk of Scales.
Committee member Leit Bellaart said attendance at the Woolamai & District Racing Club had been strong all season, with Cup Day and January the biggest days of the year.
“The track has been good all year with plenty of water to keep it in good condition. A welcome improvement has been the repurposing of the former TAB building into a pavilion.”
Keeping the big crowd entertained in a relaxed picnic setting was Phillip Island and Korumburra singer/songwriter Imogen Price.
Results Woolamai & District Racing Club Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day.
Race 1: Doubt I'm Rich, ridden by Leigh Taylor for trainer Saab Hasan.
Race 2: Magnardo, ridden by Maddison Morris for trainer Reece Goodwin.
Race 3: Luv Me Luv You, ridden by Jack Virgona for trainer Cameron Templeton.
Race 4: Tussock, ridden by Ben Moffat for trainer Rebecca Kelly.
Race 5: Littlebirdie, ridden by Raymond Douglas for trainer Troy Kilgower.
Race 6: Theo Five, ridden by Jack Virgona for trainer Neil Dyer.