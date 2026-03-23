Six wins in a row for Woolamai Horse of the Year Magnardo

Woolamai Horse of the Year Magnardo trained by Reece Goodwin and ridden by Maddison Morris won Race 2 at the Woolamai Phillip Island Health Hub charity race day. Trainer of the Year for the 2nd year in a row was Troy Kilgower and Jockey of the Year was Shaun Cooper.

Maddison Morris onboard Horse of the Year Magnardo trained by Reece Goodwin after winning Race 2 at the Woolamai Phillip Island Health Hub charity race day. B32_1226

SIX wins in a row for 4-year-old bay mare Magnardo, securing Horse of the Year at Woolamai it was a day for winners at the Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day.

Magnardo locks in Horse of the Year, winning the Phillip Island RSL Open Handicap at the Woolamai Phillip Island Health Hub annual race day. B46_1226

Troy Kilgower took home the trophy for Trainer of the Year for the second year in a row, and jockey Jack Virgona finished the day with a winning double.

Woolamai Racing Club Trainer of the Year Troy Kilgower with veteran jockey Ray Douglas after winning Race 5 at Woolamai on Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day. B42_1226

Steering home the magnificent Reece Goodwin-trained Magnardo for a thrilling win in Race 2, jockey Maddison Morris locked in Horse of the Year for Magnardo owner Colin Twigg (11) ahead of Persuasive Star (6) and Doubt I’m Rich (5).

A photo finish in Race 5 at Woolamai with the Troy Kilgower-trained Littlebirdie taking the money and locking in Trainer of the Year for the prominent Sale trainer for the second year in a row. B40_1226

Troy Kilgower secured his second Trainer of the Year trophy after a photo finish in Race 5 for Littlebirdie and veteran jockey Ray Douglas. It was a tight finish for Trainer of the Year with Troy Kilgower (18) finishing ahead of Reece Goodwin (15) and Geoff Brunsdon (10).

Jockey of the year was Shaun Cooper (29), finishing ahead of Leigh Taylor (25) and Maddison Morris (19). Jack Virgona celebrated a winning double with a win in Race 3 on Luv Me Luv You and Theo Five in Race 6, the last race of the day.

Luv Me Luv You in Race 3, the first of a winning double for jockey Jack Virgona in the last race meeting of the season for the Woolamai Racing Club. B51_1226

Woolamai & District Racing Club President Bruce Spiden was recognised with a Life Membership for decades of outstanding service, including his early days as a barrier attendant and more than 20 years’ service as Clerk of Scales.

Woolamai Clerk of Scales Bruce Spiden recognised with a Life Membership on Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day, returning to the mounting yard with a jubilant Ray Douglas on Littlebirdie after securing Trainer of the Year for Troy Kilgower. B41_1226

Committee member Leit Bellaart said attendance at the Woolamai & District Racing Club had been strong all season, with Cup Day and January the biggest days of the year.

“The track has been good all year with plenty of water to keep it in good condition. A welcome improvement has been the repurposing of the former TAB building into a pavilion.”

Keeping the big crowd entertained in a relaxed picnic setting was Phillip Island and Korumburra singer/songwriter Imogen Price.

Keeping the big crowd entertained at the Woolamai Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day was Phillip Island and Korumburra singer/songwriter Imogen Price. B48_1226

Results Woolamai & District Racing Club Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day.

A winning double for jockey Jack Virgona on Theo Five in the last race of the day for the Woolamai & District Racing Club Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day. B44_1226

Race 1: Doubt I'm Rich, ridden by Leigh Taylor for trainer Saab Hasan.

Race 2: Magnardo, ridden by Maddison Morris for trainer Reece Goodwin.

Race 3: Luv Me Luv You, ridden by Jack Virgona for trainer Cameron Templeton.

Race 4: Tussock, ridden by Ben Moffat for trainer Rebecca Kelly.

Race 5: Littlebirdie, ridden by Raymond Douglas for trainer Troy Kilgower.

Race 6: Theo Five, ridden by Jack Virgona for trainer Neil Dyer.