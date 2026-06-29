Small Hallston earth tremor recorded on Monday morning

A small earth tremor measuring 2.3 MLa on the Richter Scale was recorded near Hallston in South Gippsland in the early hours of Monday morning, June 29, 2026.

A small earth tremor was recorded near Hallston in the early hours of Monday morning this week.

A SMALL earth tremor measuring 2.3 MLa on the Richter Scale was recorded near Hallston in South Gippsland in the early hours of Monday morning, June 29, 2026.

But according to a spokesperson for Geoscience Australia, it’s not surprising that almost no one reported it with the small quake occurring at 2.01am on Monday morning.

In fact, just one person logged a report on the Geoscience Australia website.

The tremor was located south-east of Hallston, near the Mirboo North Regional Park at a depth of 5km.