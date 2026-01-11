Smoky skies clear for the Teskey Bros at Ocean Sounds

As the smoke cleared away, revealing a blue sky and a bluer Western Port, award-winning Aboriginal singer-songwriter Thelma Plum took the stage and everything was right with the world at the 9th annual Ocean Sounds Music Festival.

Among the record crowd of 6000 people enjoying the atmosphere at the Ocean Sounds Festival on Churchill Island at the weekend were Cameron and Lauren Dyker of Coronet.

YOU were never going to completely block out the horrors of the past month.

And as the smoke from the Otways’ bushfire drifted across Churchill Island in the middle of the afternoon last Saturday, there was an obvious reminder of what other Victorians were still going through in the state’s west, north and east.

But as the smoke cleared away, revealing a blue sky and the bluer waters of Western Port, award-winning Aboriginal singer-songwriter Thelma Plum took the stage and for the next couple of hours, everything was right with the world at the 9th annual Ocean Sounds Music Festival.

A big, happy crowd of between 5000 and 6000 people were assembled on the grass of the natural amphitheatre, spreading down towards the stage in front of the bay or playing it safe, seated under a huge blue and white circus tent listening, talking, eating, playing and relaxing.

It was an intoxicating scene.

Some people had dressed all ‘Woodstock’ for the occasion with coloured bandanas, open jackets with tassels, coloured shirts and hair, hotpants and high boots… or maybe it’s just coming back into fashion!

Sheep and highland cattle grazed in the nearby paddocks.

Food trucks offering a variety of fare were doing a brisk trade out back, including the Korumburra Rotary Club whose traditional burgers, hot dogs, and chips and gravy found a ready market among the alternative offerings of seafood paella, pork dumplings, Vietnamese favourites and pizza.

Beer, wine, soft drinks and cold water were well catered for too on a cool, fine day, perfect for an outdoor event, and a welcome relief from the heatwave and catastrophic fire conditions of the previous few days.

Those in-the-know had arrived on the island by bike which fitted in with the theme of waste recycling, energy efficiency and a soft environmental footprint.

Sam Teskey on lead guitar are Josh Teskey vocals and rhythm guitar were the headline act at a ‘sold out’ Ocean Sounds Music Festival on Churchill Island last Saturday.

Following a great set by Plum, including such hits as We Don't Talk About It, These Days and Nobody’s Baby, while she interacted happily with the audience, event promotor Aiden McLaren took the stage to introduce the headline act, the Teskey Brothers.

Of course, they’ve played some of the biggest gigs in the world now, but back in 2017-18, not long after their first album started to gain some traction, the Teskey Brothers played at the McLaren family’s Kernot farm, in the hills above Wonthaggi for their legendary New Years Eve on the Hill concert.

Although they hail from Warrandyte, Josh Teskey (vocals, rhythm guitar) and Sam Teskey (lead guitar) also have connections with the Foster area where their parents Rob and Jennie have their own band, the Toora Teskeys.

Aiden McLaren thanked those returning to Ocean Sounds for another year, made special mention of first timers, praised performers for supporting the event before welcoming the Teskeys to the stage.

They did not disappoint with the star power of Josh Teskey’s voice ringing out and a full band including bass behind him producing a unique brand soul, rhythm and blues that has allowed them to make their mark on the world stage.

What coup to have them at Churchill Island although surely, they’re no strangers to Phillip Island.

One of the faces in the crowd was Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor, Cr Rochelle Halstead who warmly praised the organisers of the festival for turning on one of the events of the year on Phillip Island.

“What a great location for a music festival and it’s always so well organised, with nothing left to chance,” said Cr Halstead.

There was plenty to entertain festival patrons including this ‘throw the boot into a boot’ competition.