Wonthaggi’s shame as the cost of illegal kerbside rubbish dumping rises

Bass Coast Shire Council has stressed that community vigilance is paramount to catching offenders who dump rubbish illegally. b02_2426

ILLEGAL rubbish and green waste dumping has reached a critical flashpoint across the Bass Coast, with authorities warning that offenders face severe penalties.

Local ratepayers are increasingly frustrated at having to bear the financial burden of clearing discarded waste, prompting Bass Coast Shire Council to launch an intensive enforcement and monitoring campaign across known dumping hot spots.

According to Bass Coast Shire, the financial fallout from these crimes has a direct impact on the community.

“Removing illegally dumped waste can be costly depending on what and where the dumping occurs,” the shire has warned in the past.

What makes the epidemic of roadside dumping particularly baffling is that Bass Coast Shire Council waste facilities accept many common large household items completely free of charge.

Local transfer stations are equipped to process a wide array of oversized recyclable items that cannot fit into standard domestic bins.

“You can dispose of old whitegoods and large appliances such as fridges and washing machines, small appliances such as microwaves and toasters, scrap metal, household and car batteries, mobile phones, and metal garden and garage equipment, all for free,” Bass Coast Shire explained.

Items like DVD players, gaming consoles and stereos require a small nominal fee which has historically been $5 per item.

Tyres, mattresses and gas bottles do incur fees specifically to offset the logistical costs of transporting them to dedicated recycling hubs in Melbourne.

Ratepayers using the kerbside service can book an annual hard waste collection of up to two cubic metres for a heavily subsidised fee.

Faced with mounting cleanup costs, Bass Coast Council is stepping up surveillance.

Local areas are being actively monitored, and rangers will not hesitate to pursue enforcement action under Victoria’s Environment Protection Act.

Illegal dumping has become a significant statewide issue, with data from platforms like Snap Send Solve tracking tens of thousands of rubbish reports.

Local councils across metropolitan and regional Victoria have voiced public frustration regarding the multi-million dollar financial toll required to clean up roadside waste.

Residents who witness suspicious behaviour or active dumping are urged to call the council immediately on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or 5671 2211.

If a crime is in progress, the matter should be reported straight to Victoria Police on Triple Zero (000).

When documenting an incident, gathering strong evidence is key to a successful prosecution.

Witnesses should safely take photographic evidence, note down vehicle registration details, and log exact locations and times.

For individuals witnessing littering directly out of a moving vehicle, reports can be filed through the official Environment Protection Authority website.

Abandoned shopping trolleys can be quickly flagged via the Trolley Tracker website or by calling 1800 641 497.