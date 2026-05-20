$20 million windfall from Marinus Link community fund

Marinus Link has announced a $20 million legacy fund designed to deliver long-term, transformational outcomes for regions like South Gippsland that lie in the path of the multi-billion-dollar Tran Tasman interconnector project.

A $20 million Marinus Link legacy fund will be invested in local communities according to Chief Executive Officer Stephanie McGregor.

SOUTH GIPPSLAND has been invited to share in a $20 million legacy fund supported by Marinus Link as part of its newly developed Community Benefits Sharing Framework.

According to Marinus Link the framework will govern a $20 million legacy fund designed to deliver long-term, transformational outcomes for regions like South Gippsland that lie in the path of the multi-billion-dollar interconnector project.

The legacy fund represents the culmination of extensive consultation across the region.

Marinus Link conducted engagement sessions with local residents, business leaders, industry representatives, and state and local governments, as well as listening to the voices of First Peoples in South Gippsland.

This inclusive process was aimed to ensure the funding framework reflected the genuine aspirations of people living alongside the project. Marinus Link Chief Executive Officer Stephanie McGregor emphasised that the fund was about direct equity.

Ms McGregor said that while Marinus Link was a critical project for the nation, the local hosts must see tangible rewards. “Marinus Link delivers a range of benefits for the grid and the economy by improving reliability, enabling renewables, supporting jobs, and driving regional investment,” Ms McGregor said.

“This $20 million legacy fund will be invested in local communities hosting this national infrastructure, ensuring they see a direct and significant portion of the benefits.”

Ms McGregor further added that this long-term fund would sit alongside $1 million in immediate funding that Marinus Link had already delivered through targeted local grants, community sponsorships, and regional partnership programs.

The legacy fund will reflect the physical footprint of the project infrastructure,” she said.

Approximately $13 million of the fund has been committed to initiatives in Gippsland.

The core priorities for the draft framework are based on community feedback. According to Marinus Link local residents had stressed the absolute necessity of transparent decision-making, deep local involvement, and sustainable, long-term outcomes.

Marinus Link is now entering what it has called the exhibition phase to ensure the final framework aligns with local expectations. Communities are urged to review the draft guidelines and share their views on specific regional priorities and values.

The feedback gathered during this public exhibition period will be used to refine the funding criteria and governance structures before the framework is officially locked in.

Local residents, landowners, and regional stakeholders can access the draft framework and submit their feedback online through the official Marinus Link engagement portal, or by attending upcoming regional information drop-in sessions.