Brewing up a storm at the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival

The Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival has transformed this small dairy town in South Gippsland into a bustling hub of craft, culture, and community spirit.

Andrew and Natalie Ashdown travelled from Elwood to see the giant wooden Fish Creek tea cosy which will be the centrepiece of next weekend’s tea pot fire sculpture. b44_2026

THE ROLLING hills of South Gippsland are alive this week with the colour, warmth, and eccentric charm of the biennial Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival.

Lisa Hocking and Bruce Permezel from Fish Creek with a giant tea pot celebrating the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival. b38_2026

This quirky and much loved nine-day event has embraced the official theme of Life on the Farm, celebrating the deep, historic connection between the humble cup of tea and Australia’s agricultural past.

The festivities commenced on a deeply respectful note with a traditional Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country. Gathered crowds watched as Aunty Cheryl of the Kurnai people blessed the festival grounds, acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land and setting a community-minded tone for the days ahead.

It’s absolutely incredible according to Heather Gibson an original committee member of the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival with Shiley Dean and Wendy Pagano. b39_2026

Following the opening ceremony, the crowd was treated to a trip down memory lane by fourth-generation farmer and lifelong Fish Creek resident, Joan Liley. In a moving speech, Joan spoke of how tea historically fueled the rural economy, faithfully refreshing generations of farm labourers working through long, gruelling days.

“When shearers came early in the morning, they started with a cup of tea,” Joan recalled vividly. “Morning tea was accompanied by scones and jam and freshly skimmed cream, often with a plate of sandwiches made with freshly baked bread as well. The tea came from huge, steaming urns.”

Joan said the timing of these tea breaks was a matter of absolute precision on a working property. “Lunch was washed down with tea, and afternoon tea had to be ready right on the dot,” she laughed.

Among her fondest memories was the chore of delivering these vital refreshments into the fields alongside her sister, the celebrated children's author Alison Lester. "One of the joys of our childhoods was taking tea out to the hay carters," Joan recalled.

"Once, when the tea was accidentally spilled, we had to run all the way home to get more tea before anyone noticed." The community festival has garnered significant political and regional backing.

South Gippsland Shire Mayor, Cr Nathan Hersey, addressed the opening crowd, highlighting the council’s ongoing support for the biennial event. He also drew attention to the innovative Art Cubes presently stationed at Fish Creek, which are providing a contemporary visual arts boost to the town alongside the textile displays.

Nationals Leader and Gippsland South MP, Danny O’Brien, also joined the celebrations.

A self-professed veteran of the event, Mr O’Brien admitted his engagement went beyond standard political duties. He confessed to once entering his own handmade tea cosy constructed entirely from repurposed political corflute signage. “It didn’t win,” Mr O’Brien remarked dryly, to the amusement of the crowd.

Deb Bary from Walkerville creating lanterns for next Saturday’s spectacular Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival lantern parade and tea pot fire sculpture. b42_2026

Organisers are preparing for a massive influx of tourists, with more than 6,000 visitors expected to stream through the township over the nine-day run. Festival Co-Chair Lisa Williams confirmed that the event had already proven to be a massive success, stating simply, “It’s been a sell-out.”

Isabel Whyte of Fish Creek with creative works of art at the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival. b43_2026

This year’s competition secured a historic milestone. "We received 262 tea cosy entries, which is an absolute record," Ms Williams announced proudly. The hundreds of entries arrived from local crafters and international enthusiasts alike, spanning an incredible array of styles, materials, and interpretations.

"We have everything from traditional knitted, crocheted, or sewn tea cosies made from natural fibres to a beautifully beaded tea cosy that looks just like stars," Ms Williams said. "We even have a quilted tea cosy that perfectly replicates a traditional English cottage."

Judges faced a monumental task across a diverse and eccentric list of competition categories. This year's sections included Exuberant Whimsy, a variety of technical knitted categories, Flying Saucer, Bowls of Fruit, and a collection of fantastic, avant-garde creations that pushed the boundaries of teapot insulation.

Beyond the vibrant gallery of cosies, the festival itinerary has a rich cultural program. Visitors can experience a traditional Japanese tea ceremony conducted by a visiting monk, listen to local farmers talk firsthand about their personal connection to the brew, or watch a masterclass by a billy tea expert, demonstrating how to make the classic Australian campfire drop.

To discover how to make the perfect cup of tea go no further than the Fish Creek Hall.

Firstly always ensure the kettle is filled with fresh water, preferably from a water tank.

The next step is to place one teaspoon of tea leaves in the pot per person and add an extra teaspoon for those who like their tea strong. Warm the pot beforehand. Once the pot is filled with freshly boiled water rest the tea for at least five minutes but be careful not to stir. Swirl perhaps but never stir is the advice from those who know about such things. Some say it’s better to just leave the tea leaves to settle.

Always use a tea strainer. After pouring, add milk, lemon or sugar, or others just have it black. If you’re making billy tea, take care to only swing once. Last of all, don’t forget to put a tea cosy on while the tea is brewing to keep it hot.

The Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival runs all week, transforming the small dairy town into a bustling hub of craft, culture, and community spirit. Giant tea cosies are dotted all around town including a giant wooden tea cosy which will be the centrepiece of a tea pot fire sculpture next weekend.

More than 6,000 visitors are expected to attend the Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival which runs until May 24. b33_2026

For the full program of events go online to teacosyfestival.com.au