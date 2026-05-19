Both budgets fail Phillip Island as council takes MotoGP fight to Spring Street

MotoGP racing action at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

THREE months after Phillip Island lost the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix neither the State Government nor the Federal Government has committed a dollar towards replacing the estimated $29 million a year the event pumped directly into the local economy.

Bass Coast Shire Council’s new Mayor Cr Brett Tessari and Deputy Mayor Cr Ronnie Bauer took their case to Spring Street on Tuesday May 12 accompanied by shire chief executive Greg Box.

The pair held meetings with government and opposition members including the office of Premier Jacinta Allan and ministers across tourism, planning and local government.

Council took a joint advocacy position with Destination Gippsland, Destination Phillip Island and Phillip Island Nature Parks on the need for a transition support package.

Cr Bauer was pictured holding the Repositioning Phillip Island Economic Future report, since published on council’s Engage Bass Coast website, detailing six rescue packages including a year-round events pipeline, eco and wellness tourism, cultural programming, sports infrastructure investment and improved island access.

The report warns the loss represents a $290 million economic gap over the next decade without significant government investment.

The advocacy blitz comes after the state budget handed down on May 5 and the federal budget the following week both failed to include dedicated funding for a MotoGP replacement or tourism transition.

One Gippsland chair and South Gippsland Shire Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey said the federal budget contained nothing for the region’s visitor economy.

“Gippsland is a regional tourism powerhouse, yet the budget contains no dedicated regional tourism investment and only broad national programs,” Cr Hersey said.

State Nationals Eastern Victoria MP Melina Bath used parliament to blast the State Government describing its handling of the loss as bungling and mismanagement.

“It beggars belief that an event drawing record-breaking crowds, injecting more than $50 million into Bass Coast’s visitor economy and supporting a multitude of small businesses was allowed to be poached,” Ms Bath said.

Liberal candidate for Bass and former Bass Coast mayor Rochelle Halstead said council had still not secured a meeting with Tourism Minister Natalie Suleyman who took on the portfolio in an April 15 cabinet reshuffle.

“We are doing everything we can to get that meeting with the minister in order to get some sort of commitment from the Victorian government,” Ms Halstead said.

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred said the GP had survived everything except the Allan Government.

“Labor’s track record of ignoring major events in our regions and presiding over a statewide flight of investment has now claimed our MotoGP,” Ms Aldred said.

Cr Bauer has urged governments to think long term saying a six-year investment to upgrade facilities could see the MotoGP return after Adelaide’s contract expires.

“Phillip Island lost the race in 1993 to Eastern Creek for six years before coming home,” Cr Bauer said.

A group led by former Tourism Victoria chief executive Jeff Floyd has proposed a week-long motorsport and cultural festival as a replacement.

“Here we are, drifting on,” he said. “But in the short term, we do need some initial funding.”

Tickets for the final Phillip Island race on October 23-25 go on sale on Tuesday May 26 from $50 with all prices frozen at 2025 levels.