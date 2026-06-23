Stamp of approval for the rail trail

21 miniature train carriages will house stamps for walkers and riders to collect at towns along the 130km route.

Members of the Meeniyan Men's Shed with the miniature train carriages they have built to house the new Great Southern Rail Trail passport stamps ready for installation along the Trail.

A new way to explore the Great Southern Rail Trail is rolling out, with a passport that walkers and riders can stamp as they travel the route.

The passport is the latest addition to the Trail under the Victorian Government-funded Great Southern Rail Trail Activation Project, which pays homage to the line's railway history by inviting users to collect a stamp at each location along the way.

It follows the Koonwarra Biodiversity Walk opened at Easter, along with new signage and art installations across the Trail, all aimed at giving people more reasons to pause in the towns the Trail connects.

Housing the stamps is where South Gippsland's sheds come in.

A total of 21 unique train carriages have been built to hold the stamps and stamp pads, each one crafted by a local organisation.

The carriages are the work of the Nyora Men's Shed, Korumburra Women's Shed, Leongatha Men's Shed, Meeniyan Men's Shed, Sandy Point Men's Shed, Corner Inlet Men's Shed and Yarram Men's Shed.

Installation along the Trail has begun and is expected to be finished by the end of July, weather permitting.

Now running 130 kilometres between Nyora and Yarram, the Trail has become one of the longest of its kind in the country and a significant draw for the region.

Visitor spending across South Gippsland topped $15.6 million last December, with views of the rail trail website climbing by half in a single month as more people planned a trip.

Its tourism potential was the focus of a forum at Foster late last year, where operators spoke of the need for more accommodation to keep visitors in the region's towns overnight.

The passport gives them another reason to linger, with a stamp to collect in each town along the way.

South Gippsland Shire Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey said the Trail was many things to many people.

"It connects our communities, brings people together and attracts tourists to our region, enhancing local engagement and supporting economic opportunities," he said.

He thanked the local sheds for the effort and creativity behind the carriages.

"They are looking fantastic and I love the uniqueness of them all," Cr Hersey said.

Trail users can keep up to date with the project at www.gsrt.com.au.